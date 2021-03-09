Genpact onboards Pallavi Chandra as Senior Manager, Global Comms & Analyst Relations

Her last stint was with Huawei Telecommunications (India) Co. Pvt. Ltd as a PR Lead.

Former Huawei PR Lead, Pallavi Chandra has joined the Global marketing team of Genpact as Senior Manager, Communications and Analyst Relations at Genpact. She will be reporting to Leslie Surley Kostrikin, Global Head of Technology & Services Marketing, Genpact.

In her two-year stint at Huawei Telecommunications (India) Co. Pvt. Ltd, Chandra led the public relations team of Huawei India Ecodevelopment department. She also led public relations for HONOR India till December. She was responsible to generate and enhance revenue by increasing HUAWEI’s visibility, reputation and deepening stakeholder awareness for all communication programs.

A communications professional with over 11 years of experience in both agency and in-house settings, Chandra specializes in consumer technology, healthcare, corporate, auto and start-ups. She has worked with organizations like MSL Group, Fortis Healthcare, Perfect Relations, Huawei, Reliance Broadcast Network and others.

Exchange4media wishes her all the best in her new role.

