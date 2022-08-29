Gaurav Bhaskar to lead Google’s communications for South East & South Asia also

Bhaskar has been associated with Google for over 13 years

Google’s Gaurav Bhaskar has announced new mandates for South-East and South Asia. Along with being the director – corporate communications in India, he will also lead communications for South-East and South Asia.

He announced the update on LinkedIn where he said, “After 13+ years with Google in India, I'm excited to add a new chapter with additional responsibility of Southeast Asia and South Asia based out of Singapore. I will keep shuttling between India and Singapore.”

Bhaskar is a communications professional with over two decades of experience in the industry. He specialises in corporate reputation and risk management, crisis communication, issue management, change management, brand communication, CSR, promotions and events. Throughout his career he has worked for various organisations such as Rediff.com, Vaishnavi Corporate Communication Pvt Ltd, Genesis Burson Marsteller, Perfect Relations, Syscon Infotech, Opel Technologies and Indimart.com software Pvt. Ltd.























The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)