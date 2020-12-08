Freshworks appoints Ira Pradhan as Lead- Internal Comms, Diversity & Inclusion and CSR

Ira Pradhan has joined SaaS platform, Freshworks as Lead- Internal Communications, Diversity & Inclusion and CSR. She shared the development through her LinkedIn handle, which stated as, “Today I join Freshworks. I will be leading Internal Communications, Diversity and Inclusion, and CSR topics. Often described as a rocketship by most who work here, Freshworks has inspired many, including me, by being a global product company from, a home-bred SaaS unicorn with one of the most talked about people culture.



I am excited to begin this next step in my career and thrilled to work with some of the most talented group of individuals across the globe.

Ira makes a move after 6 years long stint at Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India where she worked as Corporate Communications Lead. She was responsible to lead the Corporate Communications with a focus on Internal Communications, Employer Branding, Media Relations, External Communications and Social Media.

With an overall experience of more than 15 years in the communications industry, Ira has worked across industries like healthcare, IT services, retail, consumer electronics, automotive and now with a SaaS platform. She has been part of organizations like Philips, Wipro Technologies, Tesco and others.



