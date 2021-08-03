Focus on knowledge, corporate presence and building your own brand: Akanksha Jain

In the first edition of 'Women Achievers Podcast’ series, Akanksha Jain, Head of Public Relations and Communications at BharatPe, speaks about her journey of more than 15 years in the PR domain

Women leaders have been constantly upskilling themselves and are marking their place in the PR and Communications industry. While working, they get a keen understanding of how to manage the crisis from a company going down to managing the leaders. To elaborate more on promoting women leadership, we had Akanksha Jain, Head of Public Relations and Communications at BharatPe in the third episode of e4m’s PR and Corp Comm’s ‘Women Achievers Podcast Series’. She spoke about her journey of more than 15 years and the challenges she faced as a PR and Communications professional and also shared other experiences.

Asking about how BharatPe contributes to utilizing women’s strength and lead them in leadership roles, Jain said they promote women's talent. They are supportive, appreciative and guide them through the way to put efforts into work. The entire team is aligned to the same purpose and always works as a team.

Jain recalled her journey working as a volunteer and said that she came across an opportunity on social media for a content writing role. Jain felt that she should work and spread awareness regarding facts about the Covid-19 pandemic in her role as a writer. It was her way to contribute to the country pro bono.

