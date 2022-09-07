Fan2Play forges association with Barbados Royals for 2022 season

As the Associate Sponsor, Fan2Play’s logo will feature on the non-leading arm of the official jerseys and training kits

Fan2Play has announced its partnership with the men’s team of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise Barbados Royals for the current season of the tournament, which got underway on 31st August in St. Kitts.

As the Associate Sponsor of the team for this year’s edition, Fan2Play’s logo will feature on the non-leading arm of the Barbados Royals’ Men’s official jerseys and training kits for the duration of the tournament.

As two-time champions of the CPL – lifting the cup in the 2013 and 2019 editions – the Barbados Royals are perfectly poised to continue this winning streak. This year’s men’s team will be led by veteran South African all-rounder David Miller and showcases a strong line-up of international and local talent, including Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, and Obed McCoy. Through its association with a team of this stature, Fan2Play further strengthens its reputation for partnering with the biggest names in cricket.

“We are glad to be associating with Barbados Royals in this season's CPL T20 League as we firmly believe they have the most balanced team and one of the favourites to lift the trophy. In the past, Fan2Play has been associated with 4 different franchises and they all have gone on to win in those respective seasons, we truly hope we can be Barbados Royals' lucky charm as well,” said Kumar Shashi, Fan2Play Co-Founder and GM Operations. “Participation of such grandeur is about showing Fan2Play's presence among the elites of T20 cricket and connecting with our users and followers through such activation. We will be hosting some incredible moments with Barbados Royals franchise this season, so join Fan2Play and be part of this exciting journey."

Uditvanu Das, General Manager - Partnerships, Rajasthan Royals and Barbados Royals, commented, "At the Barbados Royals, we are always very keen to explore avenues which can purvey our fans with an all-round entertaining experience, not just on the field, but off it as well. Hence, we are delighted to welcome Fan2Play, a platform that engages fans and also rewards them for their participation, as a partner of the franchise."

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)