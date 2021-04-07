Facebook India hires OYO's Rajiv Arora to lead Internal Communications

Rajiv Arora, who was leading the global internal communications department at OYO has moved on to join Facebook India to lead its Internal Communications.

Arora shared the update through his Linkedin profile which stated, “After a 2+ year long memorable & enriching journey with OYO, I am honoured to have recently joined Facebook to lead the internal communications charter for India. While I will forever be in debt to my wonderful team and colleagues at OYO for their unsparing support, I am excited to be a part of the truly diverse and talented Facebook family and contribute to the company’s monumental mission. Put simply, and to borrow the famous line by Charles Muntz from the movie Up, “The adventure is out there! Let’s rock and roll!”

With extensive experience in the media industry, Arora took the corporate plunge through KPMG. He has contributed to the communication teams of various industry leaders like General Electrics, MSD, Aricent and OYO.

