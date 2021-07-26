Ex-ZEE5 Lead - PR & Comms Jimit Shah joins Rupeek as Associate Director - PR & Comms

Prior to this, Shah was part of the Marketing Communications team of Star Sports at Star India

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 12:46 PM
Jimit Shah

Jimit Shah has moved on from ZEE5 as its Lead - PR and Comms to join FinTech startup based out of Bengaluru, Rupeek, as its Associate Director - PR and Communications. He will be joining on Thursday, 29th July 2021.

At Rupeek, Shah will be leading the Integrated PR and Communications mandate along with a team of PR professionals working with him. 

Prior to this, he was part of the Marketing Communications team of Star Sports at Star India. 

A highly seasoned communication professional with more than 12 years of proven experience in Public Relations, Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Brand Strategy and Crisis Management, Shah has been part of both agencies as well as the corporate side of the business. He has been associated with agencies like Madison PR, Mullen Lowe Lintas Group, Adeventurez, and more, in the past. 

