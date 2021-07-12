Emcure Pharmaceuticals names Naveen Soni as Director – Corp Comm & PR 

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd. today announced the appointment of Naveen Soni as Director – Corporate Communications & Public Relations effective July 1st, 2021. His responsibilities include overseeing communications for Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

A seasoned professional, Soni comes with over two decades of multi-sector experience in corporate communications, strategic business advocacy, marketing and business journalism. Formerly, Soni has also held communication portfolios in leadership positions with Indian MNCs such as UPL Ltd. Welspun Group, Wadia Group, Hubtown Ltd. and PUG India wherein he was responsible for driving strategic communications and crafting internal and external stakeholder engagement programs. Before foraying into the corporate side, he has been an award-winning Anchor-Journalist with business channels including CNBC TV18 and Zee Business. During his media stint, he was responsible for planning, conceptualizing and hosting popular shows on stock markets and personal finance.

Commenting on the appointment, Satish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, Emcure Pharmaceuticals said, “I am delighted to welcome Naveen Soni to the team and look forward to working with him as he heads our communication strategy. We are pleased to have a veteran like Naveen on board with us.”

Sharing his comments on the appointment, Naveen Soni said, “It’s a great opportunity to be working with Emcure Pharmaceuticals and I am truly excited to take on this role. I look forward to working with the passionate and foresighted leadership.”

Soni will be working closely with the management at Emcure Pharmaceuticals.

