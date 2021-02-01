e4m IPRCCA 2020: Jury shortlists nominees from among 650+ entries

The grand jury was chaired by R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul; and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media group

The jury meet for the 11th edition of ‘exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications Awards (IPRCCA)’ took place virtually on Friday, 29th January 2021. Among the 650+ entries received, jury shortlisted the best to be part of the grand event.

The IPRCCC and IPRCCA 2020 are one of the most prestigious forums for bringing industry leaders, thinkers, experts under one roof. The thought leaders brings fresh perspective on the knowhow of the communication industry. One of the most respected awards in the industry, IPRCCA acknowledges and recognises the contribution, achievements and success of the industry. Since its inception in 2008, IPRCC platform has felicitated and glorified numerous leaders, communication heads, agencies, organisations, professionals, and thought leaders.

Gracing the jury chair this year is none other than R S Sodhi, Managing Director, Amul; and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in Chief, exchange4media & Businessworld. The other members of the grand jury were: Atul Raja, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing, Wadhwani Foundation; Arpana Kumar Ahuja, India Lead Communications & Programmes, Shell ; Anand Narsimhan, Executive Editor, Network 18 Group; Ayushman Chiranwala, Head of Marketing, Fastrack; Anurag Chauhan, Founder, Humans for Humanity; Bipasha Chakrabarti, Director, Communications, Facebook India; Bhaskar Majumdar, Head - Corporate Affairs, Communications and Digital, Egis India Consulting Engineers Pvt. Ltd.; Divya Bahri Chug, Head – External Communications, Adobe India; Pankaj Pachauri, Founder and Editor in Chief, Go News; Pooja Garg Khan, Head Corporate Communications, Panasonic India; Prasanna Kotian, Head - Corporate Communications India & South Asia, Visa; Purnima Sahni Mohanty, Director - Communications, India, Microsoft; Rashmi Vasisht, Former Corporate Communications Lead, Apple India; Dr. Rajiv Chhibber, PHD, Vice President - External Affairs, Sahajanand Medical Technologies; Rakhee Lalvani, VP, Public Relations and Corporate Communications, IHCL; Ritwik Sharma, Product Communication Lead, Vivo India; Rananjay Anand, Managing Director, Indus Aurora Holidays Pvt. Ltd., Subir Moitra, Lead – Strategic Communications & Alliances, Thinkthrough Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Vani Gupta Dandia, Founder, CherryPeachPlum Growth Partners; Vasundhara Mudgil, Head of Communications, Spotify India; Varsha Chainani, Sr. Vice President Group Communications, Mahindra & Mahindra and Vandana Shenoy, Director – Corporate Communications, Oracle India.

The grand jury assessed the nominations on several criteria, including Challenge (the context; impact on top line/ bottom line), Clarity of insights and creativity, Alignment between goals, Strategy & execution, and, Measurable results (both qualitative & quantitative). Jury members independently inspected each entry and evaluated them based on their respective judging parameters.

The best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space debated on who should make the final cut with intense discussions that lasted for over six hours. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury was divided into three groups; Group 1 and Group 2 and Group 3; with one jury chair in each virtual Zoom room to judge all the nominations diligently.

The jury members were drawn by entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment. Nominations that showcased a relevant and niche PR and communications approach and conceptualized something distinctive received close attention.

Names of final winners will be unveiled on the day of the virtual summit and awards ceremony on 12th February 2021.

