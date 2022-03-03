Digital is a reality and we are adapting to it: Kunal Kishore

A host of businesses have started to realise the importance of reputation management and communication as one of the very important key corporate jobs for any organisation. If one looks at the average growth of the industry, it could possibly be seen that this would be the best year in the last ten years.

To deliberate more on the important changes in the PR industry throughout the years and other topics, we speak to Kunal Kishore, Founder-Director at Value 360 Communications, in the fifth episode of ‘PR Leadership Podcast Series’. In this episode, Kishore decodes some of the important takeaways of the PR industry in 2021, challenges faced by the industry, and how will it evolve in the coming years.

Speaking about his entrepreneurial journey, Kishore says, “During these times, we learnt and re-oriented ourselves. Earlier, when we started off as young entrepreneurs, we had to struggle in terms of having clients having faith in a young bunch of people to manage communication for them. Now we are experienced and we have that confidence from the clients we are reaching out to.”

Moving ahead in the conversation, Kishore mentions about one of his ventures called ClanConnect, how its idea was conceived, and its objectives. “The current world of digital advertising has a lot of matrix that you actually define for the success of your campaign. Those matrices were missing here. So in 2018, we started to discuss bringing in technology to solve such problems and we started to invest and work on making a technology-led platform that is backed by data, has AI inbuilt on to it and would help the brand to work effectively with these creators,” he adds.

Concluding the session, Kishore noted that today, digital is the reality and we all are adapting to it. “Technology is going to be critical. In the next five years, we will see a huge change and it will shake the entire industry and its dynamics. At the leadership level, one has to be oriented. We will try hard to be relevant in times to come”, he said.

