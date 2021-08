Dhritiman Biswas joins Dream Sports as VP-Public Policy & Government Affairs

Prior to this, Biswas worked as Head of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Foundation

Dream Sports has appointed Dhritiman Biswas as the Vice-President, Public Policy & Government Affairs. Prior to this, Biswas worked as a Head of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Foundation for two years.

An experienced Government Relations professional with about two decades of demonstrated experience in Government Affairs, Public Affairs, Public Policy, Regulatory Affairs, Communications and Crisis Communications, Grassroots Advocacy and Coalition / Industry Association Management, Biswas has been previously associated with brands like Asian Paints, Abbott, Walmart, Bharti Retail Limited (Easyday) and Burson Marsteller.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Biswas said, “Joining my Dream run. Game on!”





