Dream Sports appoints Anantha Sundararajan as its first Chief Data Officer

Dream Sports has appointed Anantha Sundararajan as their first Chief Data Officer (CDO). He will be responsible for making significant leaps in fan experience, engagement and trust, powered by AI, ML, Data Science, Decision Science and Data Engineering for Dream Sports’ user base of 140 million sports fans across all its portfolio companies.

Anantha will oversee the creation and utilisation of data-led assets, products and capabilities through technology innovations across the Dream Sports ecosystem.

Anantha joins Dream Sports from Novartis where he was Head DSAI & CDO. He brings close to 25 years of experience spanning both academic and corporate professions.

Commenting on the appointment, Harsh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Dream11 & Dream Sports said, “As a pure-play sports tech company, where data drives all our decisions, we are delighted to have Anantha onboard to formulate and drive our AI and Data vision. His deep expertise will help us further evolve our cutting-edge data led innovations for superior and personalised fan engagement. We are confident that under Anantha’s leadership, Dream Sports will continue to champion the highest standards of user experience and help Indian and global sports fans engage even more with their favourite sports.”

On his appointment, Anantha said, “This is a very exciting time for the sports technology sector in India, where companies like Dream Sports with their data-centric approach offer a differentiated fan experience to make sports better. I look forward to being a part of this incredible journey of Dream Sports to bring the ultimate experience to fans at speed, scale and consistency working collaboratively with all of the Dream Sports group of companies.”

He will be based in Mumbai and report to Harsh Jain, CEO & CoFounder, Dream11 & Dream Sports.

