Bishnupriya Narayan joins Akasa Air as Head – Corp Comm & CSR

Bishnupriya Narayan has joined Akasa Air as Head – Corporate Communications & CSR.

Her previous stint was with Dream Sports as AVP – Corporate Communications & PR where she worked for 10 months. There, she built thought leadership for Dream Sports as a leader in the sports tech industry in India, and did storytelling across content platforms to manage corporate reputation of the company and its key brands.



Narayan is a a communications strategist with 18+ years of multi-market, integrated communications experience - internationally and in India.

Narayan was earlier associated with MSL Group, Perfect Relations, Burson-Marsteller, Singapore Tourism Brand, Hill + Knowlton Strategies and Genesis BCW.

