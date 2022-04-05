Bishnupriya Narayan joins Akasa Air as Head – Corp Comm & CSR
Prior to this, Narayan was with Dream Sports as AVP – Corp Comm & PR
Bishnupriya Narayan has joined Akasa Air as Head – Corporate Communications & CSR.
Her previous stint was with Dream Sports as AVP – Corporate Communications & PR where she worked for 10 months. There, she built thought leadership for Dream Sports as a leader in the sports tech industry in India, and did storytelling across content platforms to manage corporate reputation of the company and its key brands.
Narayan is a a communications strategist with 18+ years of multi-market, integrated communications experience - internationally and in India.
Narayan was earlier associated with MSL Group, Perfect Relations, Burson-Marsteller, Singapore Tourism Brand, Hill + Knowlton Strategies and Genesis BCW.
