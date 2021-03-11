Dao EV Tech names Hunk Golden and Media as official PR agency in India

Dao EV Tech has appointed Hunk Golden and Media as its official PR agency in India. The mandate will encompass overall public relations services including thought leadership positioning in the two wheeler electric vehicle sector, national and International media relations, influencer outreach through engagement with KOLs and building visibility for the brand in target cities with both B2B and B2C focus. The key priority of the PR mandate is to handle the launch of the vehicles around the country starting from Telangana & Andhra.

Confirming the appointment, Dr. Michael Liu, Chairman & CEO, Dao EV Tech said, “We are pleased to appoint Hunk Golden and Media as our PR partner as we get set to launch our dealerships and products. The Hunk Golden team led by Rajesh Jathar and Sonia Kulkarni are very professional and have a solid understanding of the Indian media landscape. Along with expertise, they are also highly involved and engaged in the entire communication process. We are confident that working with Hunk Golden and Media would benefit the brand greatly and they will be able to drive our narrative in a compelling manner and build a strong brand equity for Dao EV Tech.”

Mr. Maneesh Singh Vice President - Strategic Development, DAO EV Tech said, “Hunk Golden and Media's brief is to lead on PR strategy to help reach existing and new audiences, bringing the Dao EV Tech brand to a new generation of dealers and customers. I am confident that they have the right skills and experience to enhance our brand journey as we continue to broaden our reach and engagement.”

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Jathar, Managing Partner, Hunk Golden and Media said, “We are thrilled to be the PR agency on board for Dao EV Tech in India. Dao has come to us at a very exciting time as two wheeler EV sector is emerging as the most preferred from an urban mobility perspective with a lot of attention from central and state government. There’s a huge scope of transforming the 34-million Indian two-wheeler market, into a clean energy, digital driven and empowering the customer and DAO has an impressive product line-up that is high quality and reliable at a component level, which was missing until today in the EV sector.”

Sonia Kulkarni, Managing Partner, Hunk Golden and Media further added, “Partnering with Dao gives us both, global exposure as well as solid groundwork in India. There’s definitely going to be a great synergy working with Dao’s top leadership, especially with Dr. Michael who apart from being the Chairman and CEO of DAO EV Tech is also a professor in economics and a Global frontrunner in Investments. There will be a lot of learning and growing together. At Hunk Golden and Media, we believe we can leverage our ideas, knowledge and network to build a strong thought leadership, brand equity and impactful

share of voice for Dao competitive EV market. We are excited and look forward to this meaningful association.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)