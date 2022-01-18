Criesse Communications wins PR & integrated comms mandate for 3 hospitality brands

The agency will be working for ARAMNESS Gir, CONRAD and Hyatt Lucknow’s China House through their robust and sustainable communications based on innovative & strategic campaigns

Having built itself a lasting reputation across hospitality, luxury, lifestyle, education and entertainment, PR and integrated communications agency Criesse Communications has established itself as the go-to public relations firm in the country.

To start the year off with a bang, Criesse has onboarded three hospitality clients including luxury wellness lodge ARAMNESS Gir, a haven bordering the Sasan Gir National Park and the uber luxe CONRAD in the thriving metropolis of Pune. Also, the agency has witnessed the addition of Hyatt Lucknow’s newly launched China House.

Dennis Taraporewala, Managing Director, Criesse Communications says, “Criesse Communications is privileged to welcome these renowned brands to join our family. We look forward to working together and bringing the beauty of these properties through robust and sustainable communications based on innovative & strategic campaigns”

The agency has already successfully managed well-known hospitality brands like The OZEN Collection, Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, Four Seasons Bangalore, Sofitel Mumbai, BKC, Fairmont Jaipur, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, Holiday Inn International Airport and launched various properties such as Grand Mercure Vadodara, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort and more. It has also handled PR for a number of Indian and international luxury and lifestyle brands including the Coach stores in Mumbai & Delhi, Armani, Jimmy Choo, Zoya and more, and has represented a number of celebrities in the last decade including Gauri Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Leander Paes, and is all set to continue in its upward trajectory throughout 2022 and beyond.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)