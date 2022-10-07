Concept Communication launches meta influencer company Avtr Meta Labs

The first of its kind in India, the company specialises in creating digital and meta avatars for gen Z

Concept Communication has today announced the launch of AVTR META LABS, India’s first content-driven Meta Influencer Company, which intends to create Digital /Meta Avatars targeting Generation Z.

Avtr Meta Labs (AML) plans to launch Multiple Digital Avatars on Instagram, YouTube and other social media platforms and create a unique space in Content & Influencer Marketing. AML’s focus will be to create short-form, snackable content especially tailored for social media platforms. Now, audiences will be able to experience and enjoy episodic content specifically created for social media. Naina, a 20-year Digital Avatar, is a small-town girl hailing from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. Says Naina, “Like many other girls of my age group, I have come to Mumbai to fulfil my dreams of becoming a successful actor. I invite you all to follow me on Instagram and YouTube, become a part of my life journey and share my experiences. I have just come to Mumbai and I will need all the help I can and I am counting on you all.” concludes Naina.

Vivek Suchanti, Chairman, Concept Group, says, “With the launch of Avtr Meta Labs, we have once again delivered on our promise of investing in innovative and emerging technologies. Today, we have our investments and key people in Artificial Intelligence backed Content Creation, Cloud Storage, Real Time Tracking, Consumer Data & Analytics, Martech, etc. with companies like

DigiBoxx, Concept BIU, 0101 and now, Avtr Meta Labs: all under the Concept Umbrella, providing our clients with the best of creative tools; marketing technologies to empower sales.” Abhishek Razdan, Co-Founder & CEO, Avtr Meta Labs (AML), adds, “At AML, our focus will always be on creating quality content, which our audiences can relate to and that adds great value to their lives. We also understand that today’s generation is stretched for time and therefore, we are introducing 2-3 minutes of episodic content giving storytelling an altogether new dimension. While, globally, the meta influencer space is well established, it’s still a whole new category in India and with

the launch of our first Digital Avatar, Naina, we are giving marketers and advertisers an entirely new playfield. A lot of research and diligence has gone into the creation of Naina and I am confident that audiences and marketers alike will enjoy Naina’s journey in days to come.” Follow Naina’s journey on Instagram @naina_avtr and on YouTube at Naina Avtr.

