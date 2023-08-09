ClanConnect.ai clocks a 1200% jump post its strategic pivot

It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.

These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.

Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Kunal Kishore, founder and director, V360 Group, where he explained the importance to mentor and guide younger generations, help them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively.

Excerpts:

The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?

Today’s generation is uniquely gifted. They are smart, creative and have a profound understanding of the nuances of technology and the importance of the digital medium. Their thoughts infuse freshness and creativity into every aspect of the business. However, they fall short when it comes to patience. New-age professionals are in the habit of seeking instant gratification, which is not always possible in the workplace. Such expectations can lead to friction, damage interpersonal relationships and create trust issues. There is a simple solution, though. We must train them to focus on long-term goals and plan their career growth accordingly.

Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?

Talent retention is an ongoing process, which spans beyond just monetary factors. While compensation is one of the most important motivators for a professional, it is not the only factor contributing to retention. Organisations must ensure employees are proactively engaged within the system and don’t feel undervalued. We must create an ecosystem where professionals are appreciated and feel like they have a safe space to share their feelings. Further, a clear growth chart where employees can see their future with the company also boosts retention rates. At Value 360 Group, we ensure each employee has an open communication channel with their team leaders, HR, and all three founders. We continually seek feedback and address challenges, a practice that ensures retention and bolsters productivity across the board.

Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?

I wouldn’t say challenges, but there is a lot of potential in the industry for professionals to level up by fortifying their skill sets. The industry is evolving at a dizzying pace, with technology causing significant transformation, and professionals must keep up. Organisations at their level and the industry at large are planning comprehensive upskilling initiatives to instil new-age skills among the talent pool. Agencies and industry bodies are planning events that offer lucrative opportunities to exchange learning and knowledge with professionals at all levels.

How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?

AI is undoubtedly one of the industry's most significant and captivating advancements in the industry today. Its potential impact is far-reaching, making it crucial for professionals to recognise its importance and stay abreast of the latest developments. As the use of AI continues to grow exponentially, individuals must cultivate adaptability and agility to remain competitive in this ever-evolving landscape. Navigating the complex work environment driven by rapidly evolving technology necessitates the increasing importance of mentoring. With the pace of change, it becomes imperative for leaders to mentor and guide younger generations, helping them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively. While technical expertise remains crucial, developing soft skills, such as teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving, must also be emphasised, recognising their growing significance in the workplace. Finally, as the AI revolution progresses, individuals must strive to strike a balance between technical prowess and nurturing the human element of work through mentoring and the cultivation of essential soft skills.

What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?

At Value 360 Communications, we believe Young Guns are our future and will play an important role in our growth journey. While I cannot comment on the policies introduced by other agencies, we focus on three aspects: learning, growth and engagement. We have year-round training sessions for our team members across levels in the spirit of ongoing learning and development.

Proper training is critical to understanding the nuances of the changing industry landscape, and we have created a comprehensive knowledge exchange programme within the organisation. Through this, we encourage our team members to pursue in-demand skills in the segment and opt for cross-functional training to bolster their skillsets holistically.

We continually identify the best platforms for learning and upskilling and follow up with team members to ensure that their learning programme meets their goals as well as the company’s objectives. Additionally, we have created a culture where each milestone of a mentee is acknowledged and celebrated, thus providing an impetus for further upskilling.