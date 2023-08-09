ClanConnect.ai clocks a 1200% jump post its strategic pivot
The platform has clocked a 750% uptick in new users
ClanConnect.ai, an influencer marketing platform, has seen quantum growth in the past year. Since it became free of cost for brands and agencies, ClanConnect’s influencer base has increased by 1200%, growing from 2784 in the first 21 months of its inception to 37,096 in just one year. With this, the platform has crossed 1000 paid subscribers for the first time since it introduced its subscription-based influencer marketplace. Its overall user base has also grown by over 400%, from 31,769 in July 2022 to 1,75,560 in July 2023.
As of July 2022, ClanConnect has become the world’s first influencer marketing platform to become totally free for brands and agencies, with an aim to democratize influencer marketing by removing entry barriers. In a span of 12 months, the platform has witnessed its brand/agency/talent partners increase from 396 to 4,183 – demonstrating a 956% jump.
In the first 21 months of its inception, ClanConnect assimilated 19,351 new users on its website. In the 12 months since its pivot, this figure has also grown by almost 750%, reaching a significant 1,64,528.
In its strategic pivot, ClanConnect aimed to create a level playing field for influencers with scalable Cost-per-View and Affiliate models, which give micro and nano influencers access to thousands of brand and agency briefs. During the 12 months following its revamp, over 200 briefs have been posted on ClanConnect, and around 5000 influencers have participated in these active campaigns.
Sagar Pushp, CEO & Co-Founder, ClanConnect, said, “India is poised to reach 100 million creators by next year as per recent reports, and this number already stands at 80 million. Rapidly capturing a major chunk of this addressable market, ClanConnect is looking forward to emerging as the go-to platform for brands and influencers by addressing every possible problem and touchpoint in this value chain. With incremental growth numbers, steadily increasing gross margins, and strong traction in the market, we are geared up for hypergrowth over the next few years.”
Banali Banerjee joins Northern Arc Capital as Deputy VP – Marketing and Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:33 PM | 1 min read
Banali Banerjee has joined Northern Arc Capital as Deputy Vice President – Marketing and Communications.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager.
With an overall 10 years of multifaceted expertise in journalism and public relations consulting, Banerjee has handled projects that included reputation management, brand building, crisis communication and strategic alliances with clients across sectors.
She has contributed to organisations such as Paradigm Shift PR, Cafemutual and VIP (Vishwamitra India Pariwar) news channel.
e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30: Jurors to shortlist from 120+ entries
The award will honour brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers of the industry under the age 30
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 5, 2023 8:50 AM | 2 min read
The jury meet for the 3rd edition of ‘e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 Under 30’ will take place virtually today - August 5, 2023. Out of 120+ entries received, the shortlisted ones will be showcased at the grand event. The e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 Under 30 awards will recognise and honour brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, game changers and achievers of the industry under the age 30. The panel will examine on the aspects of communication along with agility, technology, human interface and mentorship.
This year, Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, exchange4media and BW Businessworld, will grace the jury chair. The other members of the grand jury are: Ashim Gupta, chief brand and communications Officer, Spark Minda Group; Arun Arora, director - head and director - strategy and communications, Mavyn.in and Chetak Foundation; Ashutosh Sharma, global head of corporate communications and corporate affairs, HCL Technology; Anand Vaidya, global lead – PR and corporate communications, WebEngage; Anand Prakash, senior group head, Adfactors PR; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - corporate affairs, communications, CSR and digital, Egis in India; Bhawna Gupta, director – client relations. Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Ekta Bhaskar, global head – corporate communications, BLS International; Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena, SVP and head - corporate marketing and communications, ANAROCK; Jyotsna Dash Nanda, AVP – corporate communications, DS Group; Neha Bajaj, founder and director, Scroll Mantra; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Priya Bellani, associate account director, 80 dB Communications; Rajat Chandihok, senior vice president, Concept PR; Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge and Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR.
The grand jury will look into the nominations on several aspects like leadership, accomplishments, future potential, and contribution to the industry. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury will be divided into two groups - Group A and Group B - with one jury chair in each virtual room to judge all the nominations diligently.
The final awardees will be unveiled and felicitated on the day of the summit and awards ceremony.
ANAROCK names Jagruti Saxena as SVP & Head - Marketing and Communications
She was previously associated with MSD Pharmaceuticals
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 11:37 AM | 1 min read
ANAROCK has named Jagruti Saxena as its Senior Vice President and Head – Marketing and Communications.
She was previously associated with MSD Pharmaceuticals, leading Corporate Communications for India.
A marketing and communications leader with two decades of diversified industry experience across Pharma, Consulting, BFSI, Logistics and Automation, Jagruti has contributed to MNC’s like Boehringer Ingelheim, ZS Consulting, HSBC, DHL, ICICI Lombard and Honeywell.
ANAROCK is a leading international property consultancy company that delivers comprehensive real estate services to a large and diversified client base including developers, corporates, financial institutions, government, and individuals.
Shivanjali Singh joins Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer
Prior to this, she was associated with Vodafone Idea
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 9:41 AM | 1 min read
Shivanjali Singh has joined Cairn Oil and Gas as Chief Corporate Communications Officer.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Vodafone Idea.
Singh announced her move on LinkedIn saying, “Happy to share that I have joined Cairn Oil and Gas, part of Vedanta Group, as the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, starting this month. In my new role, I have the exciting opportunity to help the organisation deliver on its commitment to the national cause of building #atmanirbharbharat through self-reliance in the energy sector. The spirit and passion of the people here to explore and produce energy for keeping the country running, is infectious! Excited to be on this team comprising of the best talent from India and across the world. I’m fuelled up for this new journey ahead!”
Singh is a seasoned professional with 20 years of work experience in corporate reputation management, product and brand building through PR, stakeholder communication incl., internal communication, issues management, crisis communication etc.
She also contributed to organisations such as NIIT, TBWA India PR and Perfect Relations.
Kaizzen, along with MOHAN Foundation, organises organ donation awareness campaigns
The month-long activity commenced on 2nd August 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 2:44 PM | 3 min read
Fostering a culture of compassion and altruism within the organisation, KaizzenCare, a social initiative by Kaizzen, has partnered with the MOHAN Foundation to organize an organ donation awareness campaign. The month-long activity commenced on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023, with a special session on the significance of organ donation by Ms Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director of MOHAN Foundation.
Over 150 employees of Kaizzen joined the session, actively engaging in the discussion and gaining valuable insights. Throughout the month, the campaign aims to motivate the clients, communication fraternity, key stakeholders, employees, friends and families about the life-saving impact of organ donation and encourage them to pledge to the cause.
Sharing his thoughts, Mr Vineet Handa, Founder and CEO of Kaizzen said, "Donating an organ is a selfless and noble deed. The gift of life is a priceless present that you can bestow upon anyone. It is an opportunity to live on in the cherished memories and warm smiles of those whose lives your singular act can transform, even after you have departed to the heavenly abode. There could not be any greater joy than this."
"Organ donation across the world faces numerous challenges that hinder its widespread implementation. We, as communicators, shoulder the responsibility to spread awareness and motivate. We have the potential to influence people, initiate the change we want to see in society, and create an impact. Through this initiative, we aspire to raise awareness and motivate everyone to participate in it. We are thankful to the MOHAN Foundation for such an enlightening session on this crucial subject," he added.
India has one of the world’s lowest rates of organ donation worldwide, standing at approximately 0.52 per million population. Consequently, the demand for organ donation surpasses its supply. Apart from lack of awareness, factors like cultural beliefs, inadequate infrastructure, collection issues, and transportation difficulties contribute to the low rates of organ donation in India.
Underlying the importance of organ donation, Ms. Pallavi Kumar, Executive Director of MOHAN Foundation said, "Considering the size of India's population, the number of people opting for organ donation is significantly low. There is a need to raise awareness regarding organ donations to motivate them to participate in this noble cause. We can achieve success only by fostering positive communication and engagement. Together, let us strive to make a difference and save precious lives.”
MOHAN Foundation, a Chennai-based not-for-profit organisation, is a pioneer in the field of organ donation and transplantation in India. It is committed to increasing the reach of the Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues Act (THOTA). The Government of India passed this act in 1994 to widen the scope of organ donation and put an end to commercial dealings in organs. The objective of the foundation is to create public awareness among a cross-section of the population, train healthcare professionals in transplant coordination, raise resources to promote organ donation efficiently, and more.
‘We focus on three aspects: learning, growth and engagement’
Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director, V360 Group, opens up about the importance to mentor and guide younger generations, help them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively
By Ruchika Jha | Aug 3, 2023 12:36 PM | 5 min read
It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Kunal Kishore, founder and director, V360 Group, where he explained the importance to mentor and guide younger generations, help them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
Today’s generation is uniquely gifted. They are smart, creative and have a profound understanding of the nuances of technology and the importance of the digital medium. Their thoughts infuse freshness and creativity into every aspect of the business. However, they fall short when it comes to patience. New-age professionals are in the habit of seeking instant gratification, which is not always possible in the workplace. Such expectations can lead to friction, damage interpersonal relationships and create trust issues. There is a simple solution, though. We must train them to focus on long-term goals and plan their career growth accordingly.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Talent retention is an ongoing process, which spans beyond just monetary factors. While compensation is one of the most important motivators for a professional, it is not the only factor contributing to retention. Organisations must ensure employees are proactively engaged within the system and don’t feel undervalued. We must create an ecosystem where professionals are appreciated and feel like they have a safe space to share their feelings. Further, a clear growth chart where employees can see their future with the company also boosts retention rates. At Value 360 Group, we ensure each employee has an open communication channel with their team leaders, HR, and all three founders. We continually seek feedback and address challenges, a practice that ensures retention and bolsters productivity across the board.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
I wouldn’t say challenges, but there is a lot of potential in the industry for professionals to level up by fortifying their skill sets. The industry is evolving at a dizzying pace, with technology causing significant transformation, and professionals must keep up. Organisations at their level and the industry at large are planning comprehensive upskilling initiatives to instil new-age skills among the talent pool. Agencies and industry bodies are planning events that offer lucrative opportunities to exchange learning and knowledge with professionals at all levels.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI is undoubtedly one of the industry's most significant and captivating advancements in the industry today. Its potential impact is far-reaching, making it crucial for professionals to recognise its importance and stay abreast of the latest developments. As the use of AI continues to grow exponentially, individuals must cultivate adaptability and agility to remain competitive in this ever-evolving landscape. Navigating the complex work environment driven by rapidly evolving technology necessitates the increasing importance of mentoring. With the pace of change, it becomes imperative for leaders to mentor and guide younger generations, helping them acquire new skills and adjust to unique circumstances effectively. While technical expertise remains crucial, developing soft skills, such as teamwork, collaboration, and problem-solving, must also be emphasised, recognising their growing significance in the workplace. Finally, as the AI revolution progresses, individuals must strive to strike a balance between technical prowess and nurturing the human element of work through mentoring and the cultivation of essential soft skills.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At Value 360 Communications, we believe Young Guns are our future and will play an important role in our growth journey. While I cannot comment on the policies introduced by other agencies, we focus on three aspects: learning, growth and engagement. We have year-round training sessions for our team members across levels in the spirit of ongoing learning and development.
Proper training is critical to understanding the nuances of the changing industry landscape, and we have created a comprehensive knowledge exchange programme within the organisation. Through this, we encourage our team members to pursue in-demand skills in the segment and opt for cross-functional training to bolster their skillsets holistically.
We continually identify the best platforms for learning and upskilling and follow up with team members to ensure that their learning programme meets their goals as well as the company’s objectives. Additionally, we have created a culture where each milestone of a mentee is acknowledged and celebrated, thus providing an impetus for further upskilling.
PR Professionals is now Amazing Workplaces Certified
This is a recognition for workplaces that have created an exceptional work environment centered on the well-being and growth of employees
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 1, 2023 2:04 PM | 3 min read
PR Professionals (PRP), the flagship of the PRP Group, has announced that it has been certified as the Amazing Places to Work.
This recognition, awarded by Amazing Workplaces, affirms PR Professionals' dedication to creating an exceptional work environment centered on the well-being and growth of its employees.
Amazing Workplaces is a globally renowned organization that specializes in certifying organizations based on a comprehensive 9 pillar framework that constitutes the foundation of any thriving workplace. These pillars encompass vital aspects of an organization's culture, practices, and policies, ensuring a supportive and enriching work environment for all employees. The nine pillars of the Amazing Workplaces Certification that PR Professionals successfully fulfilled are Hiring & Retention, Culture, Compensation & Benefits, Employee Engagement, Rewards & Recognition, Internal Communication, Diversity Inclusion & Equity, Learning & Development and CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).
Commenting on this Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder and Managing Director, PRP shared "We are thrilled to be certified as an Amazing Workplace. This recognition underscores our commitment to our employees' success and happiness, as they are the backbone of our organization. The culture of any organization is a shared responsibility of each and every team member, I thank my entire team at PRP who have made us an amazing workplace.”
Sharing insights Prakash Kumar, General Manager – HR, PRP shared “We take immense pride in being certified as an Amazing Workplace at PR Professionals. This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication and collaborative spirit of our exceptional team. At PRP, we believe that fostering a culture of growth, respect, and creativity is the key to success, and this certification reaffirms that we are on the right path. Together, we create an environment where every individual thrives, making
PRP not just a workplace but a true home for our incredible PRP family.”
Achieving the Amazing Workplaces Certification is a testament to PR Professionals' unwavering dedication to its employees' well-being and personal growth. By excelling in all nine pillars, PR Professionals has not only elevated its workplace culture but also reinforced its position as a prominent player in the public relations industry. As an Amazing Workplace, PR Professionals is now part of an elite group of organizations that prioritize employee well-being and organizational excellence, setting a shining example for others to follow.
PR Professionals is a 360-degree public relations and communications agency that has been delivering quality and excellence since 2011 and has also initiated several philanthropic activities. It excels in providing end-to-end branding and customized public relations solutions that enable businesses to become market leaders. From humble beginnings, PRP today has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. The 150-member team shares Tiwari's passion for doing extraordinary things PR and making a difference to the underprivileged through philanthropic activities.
