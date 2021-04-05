Boston Consulting Group appoints Suniet Bezbaroowa as Marketing Director, India

Bezbaroowa moves on from Deloitte where he was Director, Marketing, Brand and Communications, India and South Asia.

Updated: Apr 5, 2021 2:17 PM
Suniet Bezbaroowa

Suniet Bezbaroowa has joined as Director, Marketing India at Boston Consulting Group. As part of the new role, he will be responsible for building and implementing the overall marketing and communication activities for BCG in India.

Bezbaroowa moves on from Deloitte where he was Director, Marketing, Brand and Communications, India and South Asia. He was responsible for driving and implementing Go-To-Market strategies and ensuring operating cadence across business units for Deloitte India and South Asia.

In the 20+ years of his professional experience, he has worked with organizations like Times of India Group, Concept Public Relations, Genesis Colors and others.

