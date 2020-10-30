BharatPe appoints Akanksha Jain as Head - PR & Communications

Jain was earlier associated with Pine Labs as the Global Head - PR and Communications & Head - Content Marketing

Home-grown financial services platform BharatPe has strengthened its communications team by appointing Akanksha Jain as their Head of PR and Communications. Jain will be responsible for managing their 360 degrees communication narratives along with handling the internal and external communications.

In her earlier stint, she has worked with Pine Labs as their Global Head - PR and Communications and Head - Content Marketing.

Jain brings over three years of Fintech experience to BharatPe. With an overall experience of more than 15 years in Marketing, Brand and Communications, she has built her communication repertoire in building and managing startups for almost a decade now.

She has been associated with names like MobiKwik, VLCC, ASKME.com, HCL Technologies, Archetype (Formely Text 100) and others in different capacities. With a proven track record and hands on experience in conceptualization, planning and management of global as well as India focused public relations and communication campaigns, Jain has distinctively conceptualized and executed marquee transformational PR/brand campaigns aimed at bringing about a ‘lifestyle transformation’.