Be open to sharing your learnings with others and build leaders for tomorrow: Rashmi Soni

Soni, VP and Head, Corporate Communications, Vistara, was bestowed with the 'Mentor of the Year in Corp Comm' honour at the 3rd edition of the PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards ceremony

To recognise and honour the contribution of women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. At the third edition in 2022, e4m acknowledged and felicitated the women leaders who are shaping the industry through their incredible work. The awards recognized not only the women who have touched major milestones in their career, but also the emerging trailblazers who have the capability to bring a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.

In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Rashmi Soni, VP and Head of Corporate Communications, Vistara. A seasoned professional with over 25 years of experience, Soni has worked with numerous leading multinational brands, and corporate and social communication groups, leading strategic communication and PR programs, employee engagement, brand positioning, marketing communication, crisis communication and CSR. Her career span includes orchestrating and driving communications strategies in Information Technology/Telecom and Aviation industries.

Excerpts from the interview:

Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?

I am deeply humbled for this recognition by Exchange4Media. I believe mentoring is a continuous and two-way process to learn and share knowledge. It feels great to be able to make a small contribution to the field of PR and corporate communications which has been my domain for over 25 years.

What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?



I strongly believe that everything we practice in PR and communications extends beyond textbook learning as the evolution of a communication professional depends heavily on real-life challenges and experiences.

Identifying and embracing opportunities along the way, building communication strategies in line with business objectives, ensuring the right messaging at the right time, critically evaluating situations and their probable consequences to celebrating achievements; and from chaos to creating magic are some of the things that truly motivate me and bring new learnings each day. I take pride in playing the role of a communicator, building a legacy for the brand that is, today, trusted by millions of customers across the globe. Vistara started as a young airline in a fiercely competitive market and has witnessed remarkable growth in a short span of time. The fact that it is currently the second-largest Indian airline by domestic market share and features amongst the World’s top 20 airlines by Skytrax really puts things into perspective and makes all our efforts worthwhile.

My love and passion for the brand extend beyond just a professional connect culminating into a sense of pride and a profound emotional attachment. It is truly a matter of great honour to being associated with the brand since its inception and to witness Vistara reach new heights every day.

In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?

I belong to a generation of communicators who have seen a drastic evolution of the industry from being conventional, when print and broadcast were dominant, to today’s day and age of online and digital media where news is just a click away. Transmission of information and news consumption, have all transformed over the years and continue to evolve. With the addition of new digital elements, how we function and practice the art of communications has also undergone tremendous change.

Brands have been increasingly leaning towards influencer collaborations for effectively reaching their target audience and gradually moving away from conventional practices. Unlike earlier, it has now become essential for brands to seep into different media platforms and experiment with a variety of content formats (e.g., videos, podcasts, etc.) to truly entice different audience groups. This also means that brands can regularly engage with their audiences with greater ease and can turn them into valuable influencers. PR and corporate communications is not a separate function anymore but goes hand-in-hand with marketing, advertising, social media, etc., building an integrated communications approach.

Additionally, the rapid proliferation of mobile phones and digital media has led to the advent of mobile journalism which has made it easier for users to post information from any corner of the world. In the coming years, we are likely to see a greater application of the Metaverse in the world of communications. Brands are already creating immersive experiences for their customers to grab their attention.

Overall, the industry has seen a considerable shift towards new age and digital technologies and continues to evolve every day.

Having said that, brands in India continue to give prominence to conventional ways of marketing and PR, and it is crucial to remember the power of print media. The words that form our history continue to be equally important for brands while maintaining an engaging digital presence.

Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?



In my opinion, learning happens each day and not necessarily from a single source – each day brings opportunities and challenges to absorb something new. With the dynamic environment, we operate in today, ensuring that the brand stands out, and its narrative is heard, managing crises effectively to protect reputation, making the right decisions at the right time, and setting new goals provide a constant learning experience.

What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?



A communication professional’s journey should be centered around honesty, sincerity and integrity that is maintained throughout their career. The foundation you lay in your early years will be crucial to help you get on the right track, a path that will bring credibility and uphold your reputation. Also, change is the only constant for us, and continuous upskilling is how we stay relevant.

Maintaining personal relationships in addition to connecting via social media and instant messages is also important. In a journey that presents obstacles as well as opportunities, one must establish personal connections with peers for co-dependency and support. Mentorship is also important to evolve and help others grow in the space, so we should aim to be the leader people can look up to and adopt best practices from. Be open to sharing your learnings with others and build leaders for tomorrow. The world is your oyster – so keep learning, dream big and be proud of what you accomplish.

