Bajaj Group names Sanjay Ojha as Vice President - Corporate Communications

Bajaj Group has appointed Sanjay Ojha as Vice President, Corporate Communications. He will be reporting to Neeraj Jha - Group President & Chief Communications Officer.

Prior to this, Ojha had a 4-year stint with HDFC Bank as Regional Head (North &NCR, Central India) - Corporate Communications.

Ojha is seasoned corporate communications & corporate affairs professional with two decades of experience across India’s most reputed media houses and large corporates. He has contributed to several corporates and media houses like Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd. (Times Group), Reliance Industries Limited, The Times of India, and ABP Group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)