Archetype wins PR mandate for Inshorts & Public apps
Archetype will provide strategic communications counsel to bolster the reputation of both apps in the Indian market
Inshorts Medialabs has appointed Archetype (formerly Text100) as their PR consultancy on record, following a competitive multi-agency pitch. Archetype will be responsible for providing strategic communications counsel, to bolster the reputation of both the apps – Inshorts and the recently launched video-app, Public, in the Indian market.
“We are pleased to partner with Archetype India for our communications program. In a world disrupted by fake news and online clutter, Inshorts and Public, new-age digital media start-ups, will be key to driving credible and authentic communication. Archetype’s creative storytelling capabilities and insights-driven approach will help us create impactful campaigns for both our apps – Inshorts and Public - across India,” said Azhar Iqubal, Founder and CEO, Inshorts and Public.
Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President, APAC, at Archetype, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Inshorts. Given the growing consumption of online content in today’s digital ecosystem, both the apps – Inshorts and Public – have seen a huge uptake as more and more people start to rely on real-time, digital news bytes. At Archetype, we’re delighted to partner them in the exciting journey ahead and together with the team, strengthen the brand’s equity as the go-to platform for high quality, credible, timely and well-presented information.”
