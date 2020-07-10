Archetype wins PR mandate for Inshorts & Public apps

Archetype will provide strategic communications counsel to bolster the reputation of both apps in the Indian market

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 10, 2020 1:00 PM
Archetype

Inshorts Medialabs has appointed Archetype (formerly Text100) as their PR consultancy on record, following a competitive multi-agency pitch. Archetype will be responsible for providing strategic communications counsel, to bolster the reputation of both the apps – Inshorts and the recently launched video-app, Public, in the Indian market.

“We are pleased to partner with Archetype India for our communications program. In a world disrupted by fake news and online clutter, Inshorts and Public, new-age digital media start-ups, will be key to driving credible and authentic communication. Archetype’s creative storytelling capabilities and insights-driven approach will help us create impactful campaigns for both our apps – Inshorts and Public - across India,” said Azhar Iqubal, Founder and CEO, Inshorts and Public.

Sunayna Malik, Managing Director, India and Senior Vice President, APAC, at Archetype, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Inshorts. Given the growing consumption of online content in today’s digital ecosystem, both the apps – Inshorts and Public – have seen a huge uptake as more and more people start to rely on real-time, digital news bytes. At Archetype, we’re delighted to partner them in the exciting journey ahead and together with the team, strengthen the brand’s equity as the go-to platform for high quality, credible, timely and well-presented information.”

