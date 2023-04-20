Zubin Dubash quits Shemaroo Entertainment

Zubin Dubash, COO of ShemarooMe & Digital Business has resigned. The news has been confirmed to e4m by sources close to the development.
Dubash joined the network in 2017 and was associated with it for over six years.
At Shemaroo, Dubash was responsible for driving the digital transformation of the business, steering the growth for its digital verticals, and evolving the brand for digital audiences.
Prior to this, he was associated with companies like AppsDaily, Tata Docomo, You Broadband India, Vodafone and Microsoft.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Arpita Menon moves on from Disney Star
Menon joined Star India in 2011 as head of media planning and buying; she was the EVP and head of Partnerships & Innovations at the time of her resignation
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 20, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
Arpita Menon, EVP & Head Partnerships & Innovations, Disney Star has resigned after 12 years.
Sources close to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media. According to the information available with e4m, Menon resigned in February this year and is currently serving her notice period.
Menon joined Star India in 2011 as head media planning and buying and later on was promoted as Executive Vice President and Head Data Sciences. In 2017, she was appointed EVP & Head of Partnerships and Innovation.
Menon will soon be pursuing her plans to write a book.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
P. Rajendran named Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate
Rajendran will lead various aspects towards achieving complete customer satisfaction and co-create the company's strategic road map
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 2:04 PM | 2 min read
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, the real estate arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has announced the appointment of P. Rajendran as its Chief Sales and Marketing Officer (CSMO).
In his new role, Rajendran will lead various aspects towards achieving complete customer satisfaction and co-create the company's strategic road map, fully aligning it with present and future customer needs. He will be responsible for enhancing customer-driven sales performance, developing new marketing strategies, and directing desired growth plans towards the success of the company.
Rajendran brings over two decades of rich experience in real estate and consumer goods. He has served in leadership roles in renowned companies such as M/s Tata Value Homes Limited, M/s Tata Housing Development Company Limited, M/s Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, and M/s Eureka Forbes. He was also the founder of M/s North Star Realty. Before joining Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, he served as Chief Operating Officer at M/s Aliens Group.
Speaking on the new development, Venkatesh Gopalakrishnan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, "We are pleased to welcome Rajendran to our senior leadership team. With his extensive experience in sales and marketing and proven track record, we are confident that he will play a key role in driving the growth of our business.”
On joining, P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, added, "I am excited to join Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and look forward to contributing to the brand’s success. With its strong reputation, impressive portfolio of projects, and commitment to quality, I believe that we can make a significant impact in the real estate industry. I am honoured to have the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated team, and I am confident that together we can achieve great things."
Rajendran holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Telecommunication from the Bhilai Institute of Technology and Master in Business Administration in Marketing from the Institute for Technology and Management (ITM), Mumbai.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Aseem Shrivastava elevated to Content Operations Global Lead at Taboola News
Prior to this, Shrivastava was the Editor and News Curator at the company
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 1:47 PM | 1 min read
Aseem Shrivastava has been elevated to Content Operations Global Lead - Taboola News at Taboola. Shrivastava made his announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Content Operations Global Lead - Taboola News at Taboola!”, his LinkedIn post read.
Prior to this, Shrivastava was the Editor and News Curator at the company. He joined Taboola in April 2019.
Before joining Taboola, he was with Lokmat Media as Senior Editor.
Shrivastava is a Digital Content strategy specialist with experience of over 19 years. Previously, Shrivastava has worked with several media organizations like Zee, Hindustan Times, India.com, Press Trust of India (PTI) among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tejas Chaudhari elevated to Performance Marketing Lead - eCommerce at Unilever
In his new role, Chaudhari will lead performance marketing for eCom and Omni business for HUL
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 19, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
Tejas Chaudhari has been elevated to Performance Marketing Lead - eCommerce at Unilever. In his new role, he will lead performance marketing for eCom and Omni business for HUL. Chaudhari made the announcement on LinkedIn. “I’m happy to share that I’ve been promoted to Performance Marketing Lead - eCommerce at Unilever!”, his LinkedIn post read.
Before being promoted, Chaudhari was the Performance Marketing Manager – eCommerce at the company where he handled e-Commerce media investments on marketplaces (Amazon and Flipkart), Beauty vertical players (Nykaa, Myntra, Purplle) and Grocery players (Big Basket, Grofers, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto) for 50+ HUL brands.
Prior to joining Unilever, Chaudhari was the Managing Editor at Cricket 361° for over 7 years.
Previously, Chaudhari has worked with Audi India, Tata CLiQ, Lodha Group among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
InMobi appoints Susannah Llewellyn as VP of Agency Partnerships for Asia Pacific
She will be based in Singapore
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 6:08 PM | 2 min read
InMobi, a provider of content, monetization, and marketing technologies, today announced that it has appointed Susannah Llewellyn as VP of Agency Partnerships for Asia Pacific. Based in Singapore, she will be responsible for driving InMobi’s strategic growth with key media agency partners and holding companies in the region.
Susannah brings with her over two decades of experience to the role. Prior to joining InMobi, Susannah was the Business Agency Director at Google, Asia Pacific. Susannah was a part of the agency ecosystem for more than 13 years, having built multi-market experience during her time at Wavemaker which spanned across six years in MENA and four years in London. This was preceded by a three-year stint at Carat’s London office. With this wide experience, she brings a wealth of knowledge to InMobi from the media, technology and digital space, across a variety of different roles.
“Susannah is a seasoned leader within the media industry, and we are excited to have her lead the agency charter for InMobi across Asia Pacific,” said Rishi Bedi, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at InMobi. “Given her vast ad tech and agency background, Susannah is well-positioned to drive our growth in the region through localized go-to-market strategies across our global platforms.”
Commenting on her appointment, Susannah added, “My depth of experience across the various facets of the media industry including ad tech, agency, and digital marketing will bring valuable insight to my new role at InMobi. I’m passionate about the rapidly evolving media landscape and look forward to leading the regional team as we continue to extend our agency partnerships throughout APAC.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Senior television journalist Neha Khanna joins News 9
As Deputy Editor and Senior Anchor, Khanna will headline many of the platform’s shows in addition to being a part of the core editorial team
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
Senior television journalist Neha Khanna has joined News 9, India's first fully integrated English news brand across all digital platforms, highly placed sources have informed e4m. As Deputy Editor and Senior Anchor, Khanna will headline many of the platform’s shows in addition to being a part of the core editorial team.
Khanna was previously Executive Producer and Senior Anchor with WION where she anchored multiple prime time shows including the 8 pm show Fineprint, the 10 pm show Pulse and a weekly in-depth show titled ‘Inside South Asia’.
Khanna has covered most major national and international stories over the years and interviewed top Indian and global newsmakers.
Khanna began her career with NDTV where she had a 13 year long stint that included varied editorial roles of a reporter, editor and prime time anchor. She has reported on a wide array of legal, social, economic, political, electoral, foreign policy, health, gender and human rights stories.
Khanna is a United Nations RAF Fellow and was invited to attend the 70th edition of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York. Khanna was selected as an International Visitor Leadership Programme Fellow by the US State Department in 2019 when she met with several Presidential candidates ahead of the US Presidential elections. Khanna is a Chevening Scholar and an Australia-India Youth Dialogue alumnus and has been interviewed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the China Global Television Network and American newspaper ‘The Boston Globe’. Khanna has studied at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Indian Institute of Mass Communication and Hindu College, Delhi University, where she was President of the Debating Society. Khanna also closely worked with the BBC’s Parliamentary Programmes team in London in 2009 when she reported on proceedings in the British Parliament for BBC Radio 4’s flagship programme ‘Today in Parliament’ and BBC Parliament television channel.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Viral Pitch onboards Hitesh Jain as Creative Lead
Prior to joining Viral Pitch, Jain was leading the creative team at Mirum Agency
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 18, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Viral Pitch, an influencer marketing and advertising agency, has announced the appointment of Hitesh Jain as a Creative Lead. This appointment is in line with the company’s vision to sustain and upskill its creative and marketing growth and solidify its brand’s position in the market, the company said.
At Viral Pitch, Jain will be in charge of spearheading the creatives department through his strategic initiatives and bring his wealth of experience in the creative field to uncover important marketing possibilities and help to build long-term growth for the company. His role will be instrumental in crafting strong and impactful client messaging that will help in shaping the company's creative and strategic direction.
Commenting on the appointment, Sumit Gupta, Founder, Viral Pitch, said, "Hitesh's knowledge and experience in creative content will enable us to continue delivering excellent outcomes for our clients while introducing new strategies. His proven track record of creating award-winning campaigns and his passion for pushing boundaries in the advertising world make him an excellent fit for our agency. We are excited to have Hitesh join our team at Viral Pitch and look forward to greater success."
Speaking about his new role, Hitesh Jain, Creative Lead, Viral Pitch. said, “I am equally thrilled to be a part of Viral Pitch. The organization is very vibrant and has a culture that is open to change. My goal as Creative lead at Viral Pitch is to build a whole new ecosystem of creative verticals with strong insights and bring technology innovations into our ideations. My focus is to be at the forefront of new-age brand creation that is rapid, and impactful. Looking forward to this new chapter”.
Jain is a seasoned professional who comes with a career span of over 16 years. Prior to joining Viral Pitch, he was leading the creative team at Mirum Agency and worked across sectors such as consumer durables, automotive, entertainment, banking, hospitality, real estate, and retail among others.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube