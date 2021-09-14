Zomato Co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits

According to reports, today is Gupta’s last day with the company

Updated: Sep 14, 2021 2:15 PM
Gaurav Gupta has quit Zomato, according to media reports.

Gupta was the head of supply at the foodtech startup. His next professional step could be his own venture, some reports suggest. 

Gupta, who joined Zomato in 2015, was elevated as Chief Operating Officer in 2018 and as the co-founder in 2019. He had joined the company in 2015 as business head for table reservations in 2015.

Gupta’s departure follows Zomato shutting its grocery delivery and Nutraceutical business. These businesses, launched by Gupta, were reportedly not doing very good.

