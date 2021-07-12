Zolo appoints Rishi Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer

Co-living brand Zolo has appointed Rishi Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer. Sharma comes with over 20 years of marketing experience. In his new role he will be responsible for strengthening the brands external and internal brand communication along with developing an overarching brand strategy for new vertical launches.

Prior to Zolo, Sharma has worked with several renowned names like the Aditya Birla Group, Liva and Kara. His previous stints include Samsung India Electronics and advertising agencies like McCann, Publicis, Euro RSCG (HAVAS) as a planner.

Congratulating Sharma on his new role, Nikhil Sikri, CEO & Co-Founder, said, “Rishi brings in new ideas and industry insights that will add to our existing strength. He will focus his attention on the Zolo-ite community, consumer journey and expanding our customer base. With innovative ideas rooted in experience he will lead the marketing communication team towards setting a new bar in the industry.”

Talking about his new role, Rishi Sharma, said, “Zolo has emerged as a trendsetter to redefine the way people life, work and play. In the last 12 months the team has demonstrated unmatched integrity and credibility as they pivoted to meet the expectations and help their consumers cope with the new reality. I am looking forward to working with them to help build and consolidate their position in the industry as they expand to create new verticals in the sector.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)