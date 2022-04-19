ZEE Media ropes in Gautam Bhattacharya as Editor of ZEE 24 Ghanta

Bhattacharya will be in charge of all the content for the channel along with its digital properties

ZEE Media Corporation Limited beefs up its regional team with the appointment of Gautam Bhattacharya, a respected and renowned sports journalist in the country. His legacy and, the distinct vision along with his unique content style is sure to enrich the news consumption experience of the Bengali audience. In his present role as an editor with ZEE 24 Ghanta, he will be presiding over the input and output of all content for the channel along with its digital properties and drive the growth of the channel.

The channel is on a fresh route to rediscover the true essence of news in the increasing clutter. Dedicated to keeping the people of Bengal abreast with the latest happenings, factual reporting, and in-depth analysis, ZEE 24 Ghanta is one of the key news channels in the regional news space.

Speaking on the channel’s new hire Purushottam Vaishnava, CEO ZEE 24 Ghanta, said, “Gautam's wealth of experience will make ZEE 24 Ghanta stronger. He is a known face in the industry who always leads from the front, and we have immense confidence in him. With the joining of Gautam Bhattacharya, we are equipped with one of the most robust regional teams. The channel is already undergoing few changes in content and Gautam could not have joined at a better time. We wish him the best for this endeavour.”

Abhay Ojha, CRO, ZEE Media Corporation Limited added, ” We are excited to have Gautam on board. His varied experience will help in curating a viewing experience unparalleled in the Bengal news industry. This will also help in us driving the revenue growth projected for the channel.”

Being the pioneers in the history of Indian (Private) news channels to breaking the monopoly of Doordarshan of broadcasting news bulletins, ZEE Media has been at the forefront of delivering the news from a nationalist perspective and not just presenting facts.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)