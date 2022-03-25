Yahoo names Alicin Reidy-Williamson as Chief Diversity & Culture Officer

Yahoo has appointed Alicin Reidy-Williamson as Chief Diversity & Culture Officer, where she will lead Yahoo’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts globally, in addition to building upon Yahoo’s passionate and positive team culture.

In her role, Reidy-Williamson will report directly to CEO Jim Lanzone, and work closely with leaders at Yahoo to continue to grow a diverse workforce and strengthen policies, practices and business that nurture a culture of inclusion. She will also lead a team of DEI and employee experience practitioners, oversee employee engagement and strategic partnerships, and continue to champion accountability across teams, functions and geographies.

"Prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion in all that we do makes us a better company, a better employer and a better contributor to the communities we serve," said Jim Lanzone, CEO of Yahoo. “Alicin has a strong track record of driving DEI innovation and the experience to lead Yahoo during our next stage of growth. She will help to unlock the full potential of our workforce and business that will fully reflect Yahoo’s values and purpose. I look forward to her leadership and partnership.”

“In my conversations with leaders across Yahoo, it is clear the company’s DEI culture runs deep - and impacts every employee at every level,” said Alicin Reidy-Williamson. “By leveraging the power of this culture, we can drive business results while accelerating employee engagement and experiences that create access, advocacy and community. Yahoo’s long-standing commitment to an inclusive workplace coupled with its new transformation makes it an exciting time to join the company.”

For over 25 years, Reidy-Williamson has led Culture, Purpose and DEI for top companies. She previously served as Chief Inclusion Officer at Endeavor, leading inclusion strategies globally across multiple businesses. Prior to Endeavor, she was Managing Principal for The Raben Group, a national public policy and communications strategy firm, where she developed the DEI practice. Reidy-Williamson also spent 13 years at Viacom and MTV Networks, launching the company’s efforts in corporate responsibility, diversity and inclusion, and public affairs, while managing their growth. She will be based in New York.

