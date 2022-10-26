Yahoo appoints Matt Farrington as APAC Head of Partnerships & Investment

Sandra Lin comes on board as the new APAC Head of DSP Strategy; Kenneth Koh joins as Head of DSP SEA

Yahoo has announced key appointments to its team in APAC, to support the accelerated growth of its ad tech business in the region. Matt Farrington joins Yahoo as APAC Head of Partnerships & Investment. Sandra Lin comes on board as the new APAC Head of DSP Strategy. Kenneth Koh joins as Head of DSP SEA. The latest appointments come amidst growing demand for Yahoo’s ad tech product solutions and services in APAC as brands strengthen their digital marketing strategies with Yahoo’s pioneering omnichannel offering.

Matt Farrington, APAC Head of Partnerships & Investment, will drive Yahoo’s investment strategy in the region and oversee commercial trading relationships with agencies and clients. He will lead the development and delivery of Yahoo’s trading deal models in APAC, generating value for agencies and clients across Yahoo’s best-in-class unified ad tech stack and omnichannel platforms including iconic brands like Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Mail. Matt has previously held leadership roles in global media groups and major agencies within Omnicom and GroupM.

Sandra Lin, APAC Head of DSP Strategy, will oversee the strategy for Yahoo's ad platforms and unified ad tech stack, focusing on growing product adoption across the region. She will lead regional multi-discipline initiatives across Product, Positioning, and Partnerships. Sandra was formerly leading Programmatic initiatives at Google, where she played a key role in driving market expansion and emerging channel adoption.

Kenneth Koh, Head of DSP SEA, will lead the Demand-Side Platform (DSP) team for SEA. His remit will include managing Yahoo’s growing Platform Specialist team that helps partners in Singapore and SEA realise their full potential through Yahoo’s buying solutions powered by its omnichannel, unified ad tech stack. Kenneth was previously leading Platforms and Search teams at Google for SEA.

As Yahoo bolsters its team in the region to support clients and partners, Terence Lim joins as the Business Lead for SEA. He will work closely with partners and agencies to help brands future-proof their marketing strategies and achieve their business goals through Yahoo’s unified ad tech stack. Natalie Phang joins as Data and Insights Strategist, SEA, where she will leverage her data strategy experience built across APAC and the EU, to help Yahoo’s agency and brand clients in SEA maximize their marketing investment for the cookieless world.

“We are pleased to welcome these new talents to the Yahoo APAC team as we enter a phase of accelerated growth for Yahoo’s ad tech business in the region. Their collective expertise and experience will be invaluable to help create value for our clients and partners in APAC. With a high-performance team and our market-leading ad tech capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help brands solve their business objectives and take advantage of new opportunities in APAC’s dynamic digital landscape,” said Paul Sigaloff, Vice President & Head of APAC, Yahoo.

The new leaders will join the Yahoo team in Singapore, to better serve clients and partners across APAC.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)