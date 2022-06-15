Xapads Media appoints Gagan Uppal as country head MENA region

Xapads Media, a programmatic Adtech platforms, has announced the appointment of Gagan Uppal as the country head for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to give them a local leadership boost in the region.

“Xapads Media with the onboarding of Gagan, will now focus on its strategic growth strengthening the local team, partnerships, and innovation in the MENA region,” the company said.

“Xapads is now looking to increase its footprint further in the region. With the expansion of its offerings, Xapads’s UAE office will serve as the hub for the company’s business development in the Middle East market and will explore new opportunities in the fast-growing MENA region,” they said.

Prior to Xapads, Gagan was spearheading Advertising & Emerging Tech Partnerships at The TechVantage and was responsible for onboarding global AdTech/MarTech partners. In 14 years of work experience, Gagan has managed several popular campaigns for well-known clients including Nestle, Expo 2020, Neom, Dubai Holdings, Address Hotels and ENOC to name a few.

Talking about the appointment of the country head, Nitin Gupta, Founder and CEO, Xapads Media, said, “With a focused approach to further expand our horizons, Xapads will strengthen its position in the MENA region with a new Country Head. We are delighted to have Gagan on board, with his leadership skills and work experience he would contribute to further strengthen our footprints in the MENA region”.

Xapads through its AdTech platform Xerxes- empowered with AI/ML, aims to generate performance programmatically with data layering and brand safety. Currently with a market reach of over 850 million users globally, it aims to help and bring high-end results for their partners. Ramneek Chadha, Chief Operating Officer, Xapads Media, said, “Gagan is a seasoned veteran in the industry with a vast experience and insights of the ad-tech field and I am sure that he will successfully implement his growth strategies in the market and help Xapads Media be one of the top Adtech Platform in the region.”



Speaking about his new innings with Xapads, Gagan Uppal, Country Head, Xapads, MENA Region, said, “It is a great opportunity for me to join Xapads Media at such a pivotal time and lead its MENA office which is rapidly growing and creating a niche in the region. As the company is already catering to well-known brands and agencies with its advanced ad tech services, I’m confident in bringing a positive revolution to the business and the company's growth.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)