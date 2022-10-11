Wieden+Kennedy India appoints Anirban Roy to head planning in Mumbai & Delhi

W+K India has bolstered its leadership team by bringing in Anirban Roy, to head Strategic Planning for Delhi and Mumbai offices. He will be operating out of the Mumbai office.

In the course of his career, Anirban has worked on several brands at various agencies across cities. In his last role, he was heading Strategic Planning for McCann Worldgroup in Delhi. Prior to this, he worked at Ogilvy and Saatchi. He has worked in Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Kolkata and Manila, where he steered strategic conversations at Nestle, Yum Foods, BMW, Amazon, Coke, Unilever, among others. He has also helped script the brand narrative for some of India’s unicorn start-ups like Licious & Flipkart.

"Very few people in their lifetime get to work in a place that's revered for its irreverence & celebrated for being a 'cathedral of creativity'. I am grateful to Ayesha and Paddy for this opportunity and feel lucky to be a part of this team that will write a new chapter for W+K India. Looking forward to the dance," said Anirban Roy.

Commenting on the hire, Ayesha Ghosh, President W+K India said: “With Anirban's valuable perspective, we intend to steer the fundamental brand thinking and look forward to building lasting brand relationships. While we’ll always have room for brands that want to do short-term projects, the real test of an agency lies in building brands over years, like W+K has done with Indigo. Anirban has steered important brand conversations for many big MNC clients, as well as for start-ups and in doing so has helped them fetch Effie, Cannes, AME, Kyoorius and D&AD awards. I'm really excited to see him at work at W+K."

Santosh Padhi, CCO W+K India said: “Client, Creative, Account Management and Strategic Planning are the four key pillars of advertising that build and hold the foundation of a brand and help grow their business. I’m happy that we now have the fourth pillar in order, with Anirban, to help our brands grow stronger, bigger and bolder."

