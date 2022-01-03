VMY&R elevates Amandeep Singh Kochar as VP - Client Engagement, CX & Commerce

VMY&R Business Director - New Delhi Amandeep Singh Kochar has taken on a new role as VP - Client Engagement, CX & Commerce at the agency. In this role, he will be based in Bangkok, Thailand.



"A New Year with new beginning in a new country. Looking forward to work with highly driven and passionate team and leadership while delivering commercial growth to VMLY&R clients with our customer experience and commerce capabilities. This time in Thailand. Starting a new role as VP - Client Engagement, CX & Commerce at VMLY&R!" Kochar said in a LinkedIn post.



In his previous role as Business Director - New Delhi, he headed the business for VMLY&R in New Delhi. Prior to VMLY&R, he was Director - Brand Strategy & New Business at Brandmovers.



In a career spanning over 12 years, he has worked with KRDS India, BrandAppZ.com, and TCS.

