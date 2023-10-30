Vivek Gaur steps down as CEO of Tak Channels

Your browser does not support the audio element. 1x 1.5x 2x

Unilever has appointed Priya Nair, currently Chief Marketing Officer Beauty & Wellbeing, as President Beauty & Wellbeing.

She will be replacing Fernando Fernandez who has been named the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Nair took over the CMO role in March 2022.

Nair is now part of the top leadership team of Unilever and will join the ULE from January 1, 2024, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, Esi Eggleston Bracey, General Manager Personal Care North America and Head of Country US, has been appointed to the new role of Chief Growth and Marketing Officer.

Eduardo Campanella, currently the Chief Marketing Officer Home Care, has been appointed President-Home Care.

“Priya, Esi and Edu represent part of an exceptional generation of Unilever leaders who combine world class marketing skills with frontline experience. I am delighted they will join the Unilever Leadership Executive, and that Peter, one of Unilever’s most experienced operators, has agreed to return to Ice Cream – where he has enjoyed such success in the past,” said CEO Hein Schumacher.