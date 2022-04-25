Viraj Jit Singh steps down as MX Player Head of Revenue

Singh was associated with MX Player for nearly four years

Viraj Jit Singh, MX Player & MX TakaTak SVP and Head Revenue, has called it quits after an almost four-year stint, a source close to the development has informed e4m.

exchange4media reached out to Singh but did not get a response till the time of publishing.

Singh joined MX Player in July 2018 as Head of Revenue. Subsequently, he also got the revenue mandate for the short video platform MX TakaTak, which is in the process of merging with ShareChat-owned Moj.

As Head of Revenue, Viraj was driving the global ad revenue goals, monetisation strategy, partnerships across programmatic demand and data enrichment, trade narrative, revenue planning, pricing, and ad operations.



Prior to MX Player, he was Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at KidZania India. Before that, he had a two-year stint at Viacom18, first as National Head - Viacom Brand Solutions, and then as National Head for Viacom18 Live. He has also worked with companies like ESPN Star Sports and Reliance Broadcast Network.

Recently, MX Player roped in Dina D’Souza as Senior Vice President of direct business and OTT AVOD. Before MX Player, D’Souza was working with Trell as its VP and Head of ad monetisation. In the past, she had worked with Flipkart, Pokkt, 9X Media, Microsoft, Yahoo, and the Times Group.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)