Vikas Agarwal named Co-Founder and CBO of Credit Fair

Credit Fair, a consumer lending fin-tech start-up, has appointed Vikas Agarwal as its Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this new role, he will lead the Supply of Capital initiatives including partnerships with Co-lending and Independent Financial Advisors (IFAs). In addition, he will also lead strategic alliances (fintech) and merchant relationship developments to accelerate the business growth for Credit Fair. Vikas will be closely working with Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair.

Before joining Credit Fair, Vikas founded a SME-focused NBFC, SSA Finserv in 2019 and served as MD & CEO. He also founded Shree Krishna Corporate Advisors LLP in 2010, where he advised over 300 SMEs on raising debt worth over Rs. 500 crs. A chartered accountant from ICAI, Agarwal started his career in 2009 with Ernst & Young (EY), India.

Vikas brings to the table over a decade of experience in the financial services sector, especially in business development, debt raise, project finance, working capital finance and advisory to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).

Welcoming Vikas, Aditya Damani, Founder and CEO, Credit Fair said, “Vikas is joining us at an exciting phase of our journey, as we are witnessing a huge demand uptick for credit both at the business and consumer levels. With a proven combination of strategic thinking and strong execution capacity, he will help Credit Fair continue to deliver value to its customers and all the key stakeholders. He will be responsible for driving the operational excellence of the company, thus helping in achieving our mission of enabling Fair Finance for Every Indian!”

Commenting on his appointment, Vikas Agarwal, Cofounder and CBO, Credit Fair said, “I am excited to join Credit Fair and look forward to playing my role in effectively scaling up our credit delivery ecosystem across the country. I believe that the company is making a significant difference in the lives of individuals and small businesses by providing fair and accessible credit. I look forward to working with the team to introduce new-age innovations in financing and capture emerging opportunities such as green financing.”

