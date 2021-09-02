upGrad appoints Yogesh Nehra as the President - Technology

upGrad has appointed Yogesh Nehra as the President - Technology to spearhead development for the tech infrastructure and make the online learning experience more immersive for its learners globally.

“He is entrusted with the responsibility for leading high-performing engineering teams, and driving digital transformation initiatives like product conceptualisation, and application architecture, which can further continue to add-on to the platform’s capabilities for a smoother consumer experience," the company said.

“Nehra brings with him over 15 years of experience in scaling and building high-performance teams, building ground-up software products, and aligning them with business growth to meet scale across the start-up ecosystem. He has donned many hats and excelled in all of them – one of being an entrepreneur himself. He Co-Founded and built ShopG as a social commerce product for Indian users. Before ShopG, Yogesh was part of many unicorn’s journeys that include start-ups like Rivigo, Ola, Inmobi, and Wittyparrot among others,” they said.

On welcoming Yogesh to his new role, Mayank Kumar, C0-Founder & MD, upGrad, said, "We are thrilled to have Yogesh join the upGrad family at such an important juncture. As we are witnessing an exponential growth in our user base, the existing infrastructure needs incremental re-engineering to embrace newer technologies that can be integrated into our existing processes to deliver a superior learning experience. I am confident that his proven expertise in the domain will lead the company to the next level and support the ever-accelerating growth trajectory of the business."

Yogesh Nehra, President - Technology, upGrad, added, “I am excited to join upGrad and contribute towards the vision of powering career success for every member of the global workforce as their trusted LifeLongLearning partner & driving meaningful career outcomes. I look forward to working with this dynamic team and using my expertise in building a product roadmap and infrastructure that will play a significant role towards the company’s expansion journey in the coming years.”

upGrad has recently made an entry into the unicorn club and such boardroom additions will further propel company’s growth and sustainability across geographies.

