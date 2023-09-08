United Breweries names Vivek Gupta as MD & CEO

United Breweries has appointed Vivek Gupta as Managing Director and CEO for five years.
He has been appointed as an additional director on the board.
Gupta has over two decades of leadership experience with P&G.
The appointment will be subject to approval of the shareholders.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ex-Twitter country head Kanika Mittal appointed as Taboola Country Manager
She has over 19 years of leadership experience across Digital, Tech, E-commerce, Retail and Consumer Goods
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 7, 2023 10:38 AM | 1 min read
Taboola has appointed Kanika Mittal as the new Country Manager for Taboola India. With over 19 years of visionary leadership and a demonstrated history spanning Digital, Tech, e-commerce, Retail, and Consumer Goods, Kanika brings a wealth of experience to her new position, marked by a proven track record to drive growth, and implement strategic initiatives in the digital landscape.
Assuming her new role as Country Head for Taboola India, Kanika Mittal will shoulder the responsibility for our Indian operations, with a primary objective of propelling revenue growth and solidifying our cherished partnerships.
Furthermore, Kanika will take a central role in nurturing and expanding Taboola's publishing partnerships in India, actively contributing to their trajectory. Her multifaceted responsibilities extend to elevating Brand, Reputation and Culture with a focus on Growth to contribute to the organization's overall success.
As the Former Country Head at Twitter, she drove revenue growth, cultivated a high-performance culture, and fostered cross-functional collaboration. Her notable achievement includes spearheading the "India 5X by 2025" initiative, propelling India towards exponential revenue and audience growth. Previously, as Country Marketing Director at Reebok (adidas group), she successfully repositioned the brand into a premium fitness label, championed an Omni-Channel, Digital First Approach, and pioneered a groundbreaking women's-first movement with #FitToFight.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Guy Marks named CEO of PHD Worldwide
He replaces Philippa Brown who has been at the helm since 2019
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 12:00 PM | 3 min read
Omnicom Media Group (OMG), the media services division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced OMG CEO EMEA Guy Marks will succeed Philippa Brown as CEO of PHD Worldwide.
“Guy is one of our industry’s most entrepreneurial leaders, with an approach that transformed first OMD’s and subsequently Omnicom Media Group’s offering in EMEA over the past six years,” said OMG global CEO Florian Adamski. “By enabling our agencies to quickly identify, adapt and respond in real time to the challenges of a dramatically changing consumer marketplace, he’s unlocked growth for our clients and made OMG the #1 media agency group for net new business in the EMEA region for the year-to-date, according to the most recent COMvergence reporting.
Adamski continues, “The fact that - at the same time - he was also one of the network’s key people coordinating Omnicom’s boots-on-the-ground Ukrainian relief and rescue efforts tells you everything you need to know about both his character and his leadership skills.”
Brown, who has served as PHD’s global CEO since 2019, is stepping down following almost four decades in the media industry – including 16 years in leadership positions with OMG - to focus on non-executive advisory roles at both the corporate and advocacy levels.
Commenting on Brown’s contributions, Adamski said, “As CEO, Philippa’s passion for great work that advanced our clients’ business goals was matched by her dedication to helping young talent advance their career goals. After leading the agency through the Covid crisis, she brought PHD back stronger than ever, earning Media Network of the Year honors at the 2021 Cannes Festival; winning Diageo, Chanel, Unilever, and most recently, the $300 million Grupo Bimbo account. She also launched and oversaw OMG’s Talent Management Community, an initiative offering professional development across the entire career life cycle.
“We are deeply grateful for her tireless leadership, creative vision, and unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of her clients and her people, and we wish her all the best as she redirects her singular energy, experience, and expertise to an exciting new chapter in her career.”
In 2022, PHD was ranked #2 globally for net new business gains – second only to sister OMG agency OMD - adding $902 billion in incremental billings in 2022.
Marks joined OMG in 2014 following Omnicom’s acquisition of Mobile5, the global UX, design and tech consultancy service that he co-founded. As CEO of OMG EMEA, he helped establish Omnicom’s Transact connected commerce and retail media consultancy in the region; and co-architected the expansion of OMG’s TRKKN analytics and cloud consultancy from five European countries to 20 markets across APAC, EMEA and North America.
“The thread that can be pulled through all my professional experience is driving growth through transformation,” said Marks. “As the CEO of PHD - an agency that was born from a transformative concept of media as a strategic tool - my priority will be assuring that every PHD account team around the world have the talent, tools, technology and collective commitment to excellence they need to deliver the transformative ideas, solutions and service that drive growth for our clients, our agency, and our people.”
Marks, whose appointment is effective October 1, will be headquartered in London, reporting to Adamski. His successor as leader of OMG EMEA is expected to be named next week.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
MX Player’s Abhishek Jaggi joins Way2News as National Sales Lead
Before joining Way2News, Abhishek was National Head Lead at MX Player
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 11:51 AM | 2 min read
Way2News, a hyperlocal digital news app, announced the appointment of Abhishek Jaggi as their National Sales Head.
Welcoming Abhishek on board, Raju Vanapala, Founder & CEO, Way2News, said, "We are delighted to extend a warm welcome to Abhishek as he joins our team. At Way2News, our commitment has always been to deliver timely and pertinent news to our users. Abhishek Jaggi's appointment reinforces our unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional experience by expanding our user base and enhancing engagement.
Abhishek brings a profound knowledge of the digital landscape and a remarkable track record of driving growth. His expertise will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in our ongoing efforts to expand our user community and take user engagement to new heights. Our journey thus far has been exceptional, and with our team strengthened, we are poised for even more aggressive market growth. We firmly believe that Abhishek's strategic vision and hands-on approach will act as a catalyst, propelling Way2News to unprecedented success."
In his new role, Abhishek will oversee the promotion and monetization of Way2News' premium language inventory, while leveraging regional opportunities to enhance brand storytelling and venture into a fresh realm of advertising.
Commenting on his appointment, Abhishek Jaggi, National Head Sales, Way2News said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Way2News at this exciting juncture in the company's journey. It is a privilege to become a part of this forward-thinking organization that is reshaping the news industry as we know it. I eagerly anticipate harnessing my expertise in sales, business development, and digital landscape, all of which will contribute significantly to Way2News' ongoing success and expansion.”
Before joining Way2News, Abhishek held the role of National Head Lead at MX Player (OTT), where he led and managed national sales efforts for MX Player and MX Takatak. With a career spanning more than 15 years, Abhishek is a prominent figure in the industry who has held key positions at renowned media giants such as Zee Entertainment Enterprise Limited, Viacom 18, and Radio Mirchi.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
POKKT's VP-Sales Piyush Chhaperwal moves on
He was with the company for 4 years and was managing India and emerging markets
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 6, 2023 10:16 AM | 1 min read
POKKT's Piyush Chhaperwal has moved on after a 4-year stint.
He was the Vice-President of Sales and was managing India and emerging markets (Bangladesh, Pakistan & other countries).
Chhaperwal was earlier Head of Digital Revenue at ABP Network.
He has over 16 years of experience in Programmatic, Online/Mobile Ad Sales, Sponsorships Content Selling, Business Development and Product Ideation.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Anjana Ghosh moves on from Xotik Frujus
Ghosh joined the company in August 2022 as CEO
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 5:16 PM | 1 min read
Anjana Ghosh has moved on from beverage company Xotik Frujus as its Chief Executive Officer.
She wrote on LinkedIn: "I have moved on from Xotik Frujus. It was a short stint but an interesting one and of course, a lot of learnings. With enriched experience and energy unlimited I want to move on to put my learnings, experience to its Best use, that is to 'create Consumer Connects'. I am sure I will land onto that opportunity Very soon."
She joined the company a year ago in August 2022. Ghosh was previously Director of Bisleri Internation where she worked for over 16 years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disney Star promotes Subin Devan as Associate Director - Ad Sales, Sports
He was earlier Senior Sales Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 5:10 PM | 1 min read
Subin Devan has been promoted as Associate Director - Ad Sales, Sports at Disney Star. The news was shared by Devan on his LinkedIn profile.
Devan was earlier the Senior Sales Manager at the company, a position he held since March 2021. Devan joined the company in February 2017 as Sales Manager and promoted as Senior Sales Manager in March 2021.
Before joining Disney Star, Devan was with Dailyhunt as Category Lead. He has, in the past, also worked with Rediff, BCCL and DNA.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Singapore Tourism Board appoints Lim Kean Bon as Area Director, India, S Asia & Africa
Bon joined the STB infrastructure planning and management division in 2015 to drive the planning of MICE infrastructure
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 5:01 PM | 2 min read
The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced the appointment of Lim Kean Bon as Area Director, India, South Asia, and Africa on September 1. He will succeed Raymond Lim as the India market lead based in New Delhi, leading STB’s promotion, and travel trade engagement activities in Northern and Eastern India to sustain and grow affinity for Singapore from leisure travelers. In addition, Kean Bon will be responsible for business development efforts to secure visitorship across India to Singapore in the Cruise and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) segments. He will also lead his team in engaging consumers in other regional markets like Bangladesh and South Africa.
Speaking on this appointment for Singapore Tourism Board (STB), GB Srithar, Regional Director, India, Middle East, South Asia & Africa (IMESA), said, "We extend a hearty welcome to Kean Bon as he joins our dynamic team. I believe Kean Bon’s leadership in driving experience development for a leisure precinct and his past tenure in the Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau (SECB) places him in good stead to take on this role in STB New Delhi, particularly in this pivotal moment of anchoring Singapore as the premier lifestyle and business destination for Indian travellers.”
Kean Bon started his career in the Singapore public service as an urban planner in Singapore’s city planning authority. He joined the STB infrastructure planning and management division in 2015 to drive the planning of MICE infrastructure, and subsequently moved on to the SECB team in 2017, where he managed destination bids and account servicing activities for large-scale business meetings and conventions organised by global associations.
Prior to taking on the STB New Delhi leadership role, Kean Bon led STB’s Lifestyle Precinct Development team from 2020 to 2023, where he set direction for various projects to sustain the appeal of Orchard Road, Singapore’s leading lifestyle precinct. "I am excited to join the STB IMESA team and look forward to building on the good work and strong partnerships forged by my predecessor Raymond”, Kean Bon said. “Together with my team in New Delhi, we will continue our efforts to promote Singapore and inspire the Indian audience with the sheer breadth of vibrant experiences the city has to offer for leisure and business travellers.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube