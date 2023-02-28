Unilever’s Rohit Bhasin joins Kotak Mahindra as President & CMO: Report

Cholayil Private Limited, the parent company of household brands such as Medimix and Cuticura announces the appointment of Anupam Katheriya as the new Chief Executive Officer. Anupam brings over 2 decades of experience in the consumer goods industry having served in leadership positions at multinationals like Heinz, Nestle and Emami. At Cholayil, which is amongst Kerala's most famous and respected Ayurvedic families practicing Ayurveda for generations, Anupam will be spearheading the aggressive growth and diversification plans of the company across its portfolio of brands.

Cholayil Private Limited is growing rapidly and has doubled its turnover in the last 4 years. The appointment of new CEO is in the direction of making the company 1000 Cr. plus in the next 4-5 years. Apart from soaps, the company is present in several categories including Face Wash, Body Wash, Hand Wash, Body Lotion, Talc, Deodorant etc. The company has a global footprint with a presence in more than 35 countries across the world.

Speaking on the new appointment, Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited, said, "We at Cholayil have always focused on building teams that bring in fresh perspectives and help us push the envelope of how we think about our business today from a family run business to a professional one. We welcome Anupam onboard to lead Cholayil and our illustrious portfolio of diverse brands. In his past roles across leading consumer goods companies, he has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories. We want to become a wholistic personal care company and we are confident that with his wide experience, Anupam will help us grow our omnichannel brand presence and help take our purpose forward across various consumer touchpoints. We aspire to achieve a 1000 Cr. turnover in the near term for which we are investing in our brands, people, processes and infrastructure. Anupam will enable the growth by identifying the right financial sources and lead business transformation.”

The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer - Cholayil Private Limited, Anupam Katheriya said, " Cholayil has strong equity and base in Ayurvedic and natural products and has potential to scale​-​up as we contemporize our offering further and reach out to newer segments. Amongst our portfolio of brands, Medimix is truly a symbol of trust and quality for more than 50 years now. It is indeed a great opportunity and honor for me to add value to the portfolio of brands and take them to newer heights. I truly admire the vision of the management for future growth and the way each brand needs to be transformed into a larger personal care brand. We have aggressive plans for making this company as 1000 Cr. in the near term. Cholayil is well-positioned for growth, and I am excited to unlock the Company’s significant potential for our consumers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.”

Anupam is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and Delhi College of Engineering. ​Anupam has been a recipient of multiple prestigious industry awards such as the PITCH Best CMO Awards 2022, ET Brand Equity Brand Disruption Awards, recognized as one of the Top 60 CMOs ‘22 in India, amongst many others.