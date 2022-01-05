Unilever’s Jaydeep Shah joins Sebamed as Marketing Head

At Unilever, Shah was part of the global marketing team for fabric conditioner Comfort and lead strategy for the brand across South East Asia markets`

Unilever’s Jaydeep Shah has joined as Vice President & Marketing Head for Sebamed India and will lead marketing for its consumer business across categories.

“Shah is a seasoned brand & marketing professional from Unilever where he handled multiple roles in Home & Personal care categories. He brings expertise on defining category & brand strategy, new product & communication development, category creation, re-defining brand architecture & portfolio play, building purposeful brands, Digital & E-commerce.  

He has worked on iconic brands like Rin, Fair & Lovely (now Glow & Lovely), Vim, Domex and Comfort spanning across South Asia & Global markets.

In his last stint at Unilever, he was part of the Global Marketing team for their fabric conditioners brand Comfort and lead strategy for the brand across South East Asia markets.

Prior to Unilever, Jaydeep has worked at CEAT Tyres in various sales & marketing roles.

 

