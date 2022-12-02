Twitter India's former senior legal counsel Kapil Chaudhary joins Junglee Games

Twitter India's former Senior Legal Counsel Kapil Chaudhary has moved to a new role at Junglee Games as its General Counsel. At Twitter India, Kapil was a part of Twitter APAC International Legal Team and was responsible to oversee legal affairs for Twitter India's business.

A law graduate from Delhi University, Kapil has worked with leading companies in in-house roles across multiple industry domains. He has carved a niche for himself as a tech, privacy lawyer over the years. He started his career with one of India’s oldest law firms, Fox Mandal, back in the year 2000.

Junglee Games is a prominent player in the skill gaming space, with close to 50 million users. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, and funded by top-tier silicon valley VCs, Junglee is changing the way people play games on desktop and mobile.