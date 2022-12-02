Twitter India's former senior legal counsel Kapil Chaudhary joins Junglee Games
In his new role, Chaudhary will be leading the legal function as General Counsel at Junglee Games
Twitter India's former Senior Legal Counsel Kapil Chaudhary has moved to a new role at Junglee Games as its General Counsel. At Twitter India, Kapil was a part of Twitter APAC International Legal Team and was responsible to oversee legal affairs for Twitter India's business.
A law graduate from Delhi University, Kapil has worked with leading companies in in-house roles across multiple industry domains. He has carved a niche for himself as a tech, privacy lawyer over the years. He started his career with one of India’s oldest law firms, Fox Mandal, back in the year 2000.
Junglee Games is a prominent player in the skill gaming space, with close to 50 million users. Founded in San Francisco in 2012, and funded by top-tier silicon valley VCs, Junglee is changing the way people play games on desktop and mobile.
