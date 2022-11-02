Tushar Kamat named Chief Business Officer at Bizongo

Kamat is also a co-founder & non-executive partner of Nyaasah Care LLP, a social start-up aimed at providing care for senior citizens

Supply chain automation platform Bizongo today announced the appointment of former Managing Director, Accenture & CEO, Airtel Business, Tushar Kamat as Chief Business Officer. In his new role, Tushar will be responsible for business strategies, partnerships, marketing, monetization, growth and global expansion at Bizongo.

Tushar’s appointment comes at a critical juncture as Bizongo looks at entering the unicorn club in early 2023. An accomplished veteran across technology domains, Tushar has more than 25 years of experience in sales leadership, scaling business growth, and enabling business transformation by developing go-to-market strategies for generating revenue.

Tushar has been associated with leading technology organizations including SAP, Accenture, Airtel, and TCS. In his most recent role as Field Operating Unit Head for India Business at Automation Anywhere, he drove hyper-scale business growth by ~ 250% during the Covid era.

Aniket Deb, Chief Operating Officer, Bizongo said “Tushar joins us at a very exciting juncture in our growth journey. We are confident that his strategic outlook and growth mindset will help us achieve profitable business growth and create value for our customers & vendors. His ability to deliver large-scale impact will enable us to scale our vision faster and digitally transform vendor management and the entire supply chain for MSMEs.”

Commenting on his appointment, Tushar Kamat said, “I am very excited to join Bizongo during this hyper-growth phase. I am confident to leverage my diverse experience to transform and grow Bizongo’s business in India and Globally.”

Tushar is also a Co-founder & Non-Executive Partner of Nyaasah Care LLP, a social start-up aimed at providing Care with Empathy for Senior Citizens leading a lonely life in India.

