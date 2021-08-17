Truecaller appoints Jijendran Ravindran as Vice President of Global Business Development

Truecaller has announced the appointment of Jijendran Ravindran as Vice President of Global Business Development.

Ravindran joins Truecaller from Xiaomi, where he was the Associate Director and Lead for MIUI India. He was responsible for managing and driving the overall business strategy for the brand. His work involved customisation of apps for India, app promotion, portfolio growth, managing partnerships & revenue across the MIUI properties and handling a large team of talents.

Ravindran has extensive experience of working across varied sectors spanning telecom operators, smartphone brands & Start-ups. His rich experience of over 16 years includes new partnerships, strategy, business development, operations, marketing, advertising & customer insights, the company said.

Ravindran will lead the business development function and will report to Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer. Ravindran will be working towards expanding business and growth across markets. He brings to the table an innate knack for understanding consumers, a bias for action and people development experience. Prior to Xiaomi, Jijendran was heading app partnership for Micromax in India, Sri Lanka, Russia & Bangladesh. He has also been associated with Airtel and Vodafone in the past.

Welcoming Ravindran, Kari Krishnamurthy, Chief Commercial Officer, Truecaller, stated: “I am excited to have JJ on board. And I am confident that he will push our ambitions of having Truecaller in every connected device globally. His extensive experience and accomplishments in his recent past stints will definitely take our efforts to another level.”

Jijendran Ravindran, Vice President – Brand Development at Truecaller, added: “I feel both honoured and humbled on being appointed by Truecaller. I firmly believe in Truecaller’s mission and it has been a service I have relied on myself for many years now. I’m also excited about the journey ahead. Truecaller has become an integral part of hundreds of millions of consumers across the world and I look forward to taking up this challenging and exciting new role to create long term sustainable value for all stakeholders in the company.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)