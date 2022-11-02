Tista Sen moves on from Wunderman Thompson after two-decade-long association

Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director, Wunderman Thompson, has quit the agency after a two-decade-long association. Monday was her last day at Wunderman Thompson.

Confirming the development to exchange4media, Sen says, “22 years later I’m moving on to newer opportunities and an exciting tomorrow. I leave an amazing agency and amazing colleagues and the best legacy in advertising I have been privileged to receive.” Sen was tightlipped about where she is headed next.

Sen is the brain behind Lux’s ‘The Soap with a Lump’ campaign which has won several accolades and has been involved with the largest brands in India like Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC, Godrej, Vedanta, Mutual Funds of India and many others. Her deep understanding of the advertising landscape empowers her to orchestrate integrated communications that build future-ready brands and businesses. Sen has been ranked among the 20 most creative people in Asia, has been a regular on IMPACT’s 50 most influential women list and has won several creative awards across national and international platforms. Over the years she has served as jury at several advertising festivals in India and abroad, including CLIO, Cannes and D&AD. Passionate about gender diversity she is a founding member of ‘The Collective’, an initiative solely created for women in Indian advertising with an objective of fighting sexual harassment and discrimination at the workplace.

Having worked on global brands, Sen believes an idea and insight can cut across geographies and connect with culture. She is most proud of 2 big ideas - The Lost Daughters is an idea that has won numerous awards including the Grand Prix and Glass Award for gender empowerment at Spikes Asia. It is the highest honour that can be awarded across APAC. Her second big achievement is the Nameless Women campaign for Bangladesh that gives women an identity through the saree they wear.

A spokesperson from Wunderman Thompson said, “Tista now wants to embark on a new career journey that takes her away from WT India that has been home to her for the past 22 years. We wish her all the best in her next adventure.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)