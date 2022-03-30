Times Music appoints Nancy Gupta as Lead Music Publishing- Sync & Brand Alliances. She will be involved in working with Brands, Advertising Agencies, Production Houses, Broadcast Media, Film Production and OTT Platforms majorly for music Sync and Adaptations for AD Films and commercials, music in OTT series, and films.

She will also be working with brands who want to utilize Times Music’s vast Library of music.

Gupta has worked in varied industries like Textile, Ed-tech and IT. She has a vast experience in business avenues like Sales, Brand Management, and Concept Development.

