TikTok India's Nikhil Gandhi joins MX Player as COO

Former TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi has joined MX Player as COO from today. Gandhi had quit TikTok in May as Head — Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia. He joined TikTok as its India head in October 2019 and remained with the company till May 2021.

Byte Dance-owned short video platform TikTok had shut down its India business in January this following the government directive to extend the ban on Chinese apps. The move affected 2000 employees of TikTok India. Following the ban, Gandhi was redesignated as Head — Middle East, Africa, Turkey & South Asia in December 2020.



As TikTok India chief, Gandhi spearheaded the development of TikTok's products and operations, setting a gold standard for all homegrown short-video apps that followed. His primary focus was on strengthening TikTok's presence in the country and adding value to India's growing digital community.



Before joining TikTok, he served as the President & COO of Times Network, driving the monetisation strategy and overall business growth of the company. He previously served as vice-president at The Walt Disney Company.

