The Media Ant appoints Abhishek Mukherjee as Chief Business Officer

Haystack Marketing Services, the owner of India's first e-commerce platform for media buying - The Media Ant, has roped in Abhishek Mukherjee as Chief Business Officer. Prior to joining The Media Ant, Mukherjee was COO - New Business and Innovations at Hector Beverages where he was managing e-commerce, marketing, and D2C verticals.



He quit Hector Beverages in December 2021 after a 10-month stint. In between, he worked as Independent Advisor & Consultant, and Board Member at the non-profit organisation Arpan.



"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Chief Business Officer at The Media Ant! Thank you, Samir Chaudhary and Mukesh Agrawal, and the rocking team of The Media Ant for including me on our exciting journey ahead. Having built a solid base of serving 3000+ brands in the last 10+ years across 11 Media verticals and 3.5 Lakh Media options; we have a rocking future. Look forward to more milestones ahead; onwards & upwards!!" he said in a LinkedIn post.



In a career spanning almost two decades, Mukherjee has worked with corporate houses like Unilever, Britannia Industries, Myntra, and Ola.

