The Hindu Group ropes in Karthik Nagappan as Head of Brand

The Hindu Group (THG), publisher of The Hindu, Businessline, Sportstar and Frontline has announced the appointment of Karthik Nagappan as the Head of Brand. He will be spearheading the brand and consumer connect initiatives for the 144-year-old publishing house.

Karthik is a marketing specialist with more than 15 years of experience in Brand Strategy, Corporate Communications and Reader Connect initiatives. He was previously with The Times of India, Chennai and The New Indian Express, Chennai.

Speaking on the appointment, Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of THG, said, “2023 is going to be an exciting year. The print industry will be transiting into a thrilling phase where we will drive a lot of synergy in our consumer-focused initiatives across platforms. Wishing Karthik, the best to create strategic communications that will define and drive the brand to our key stakeholders.”

Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing, said, “We are truly elated to work with Karthik. He is a seasoned marketer who loves connecting brands with consumers to build an everlasting relationship. We have excited to have him on board.”

Commenting on the new role, Karthik Nagappan said, “Having spent all my career in print working for legacy brands, I feel incredibly proud to be working for The Hindu, especially in a time when the industry is going through an interesting transformation. I have great respect for the brand because I grew up reading it. I cherish this opportunity and can’t wait to build a strong relationship with a diverse readership.”

