The Hindu Group bolsters ad sales team (South) with key elevations

The Hindu Group publisher of The Hindu, businessline, Sportstar and Frontline has assembled a power synergy for its ad sales team in South India by elevating its team captains.



Sundaresan. S is now the South Head of Revenue. Rajesh Menon will be the Tamil Nadu Head and Vidhu Shankar will head Karnataka and East region.

The trio have strong experience in consultative sales. They have time and again exceeded sales revenue targets and contributed to the overall profitability of The Hindu Group. They sustain and create collaborative partnerships to drive customer strategies.



After two dull years, the ad volume growth in the print industry is returning to normal levels. According to TAM Ad Ex Data (media research firm), ad volume for English newspapers climbed 17% in 2022 compared to 2021. Hence, it is vital for us to assemble a focused team that provides strategic and creative solutions to our group’s global clientele.



A few areas that propelled to form this synergism are their proven ability to build and deliver solutions that increase ad sales and revenue, new customer acquisition and improve client satisfaction.



Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer of The Hindu Group said, “These elevations are aimed at building team synergy across the south region. The three heads will provide strategic sales leadership for revenue growth and advance the brand’s image and reputation with customers.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)