The Hershey Company names Herjit Bhalla as Canada VP

The Hershey Company has announced the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective January 1, 2023. He reports directly to Rohit Grover, President-International.

Herjit has also been leading Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) since Jan 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening the strategic focus and building strong organizational capability to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive share gains across all key markets.

Given Hershey India’s growth, Hershey India GM Geetika Mehta continues in her role as GM, with the business unit now reporting directly to Rohit Grover, President International.

Commenting on Herjit’s new role, Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said, “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for – experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains. I am equally excited about the India team's strategy. Under Geetika and our India leadership team, I am confident we will achieve the next phase of growth and drive customer-centricity for this dynamic organization."

Herjit Bhalla said, “I am very proud of the work that has been in done in Hershey India and AEMEA to create new markets and propel category leading growth. Being part of this iconic company’s vision to expand into new parts of the world over the last five years with our team has been a tremendous experience. In this new role, I look forward to sharing those experiences and meeting the challenge of new ones as we seek to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team.”

