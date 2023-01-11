The Hershey Company names Herjit Bhalla as Canada VP
Geetika Mehta will independently lead Hershey India
The Hershey Company has announced the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective January 1, 2023. He reports directly to Rohit Grover, President-International.
Herjit has also been leading Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) since Jan 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening the strategic focus and building strong organizational capability to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive share gains across all key markets.
Given Hershey India’s growth, Hershey India GM Geetika Mehta continues in her role as GM, with the business unit now reporting directly to Rohit Grover, President International.
Commenting on Herjit’s new role, Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said, “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for – experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains. I am equally excited about the India team's strategy. Under Geetika and our India leadership team, I am confident we will achieve the next phase of growth and drive customer-centricity for this dynamic organization."
Herjit Bhalla said, “I am very proud of the work that has been in done in Hershey India and AEMEA to create new markets and propel category leading growth. Being part of this iconic company’s vision to expand into new parts of the world over the last five years with our team has been a tremendous experience. In this new role, I look forward to sharing those experiences and meeting the challenge of new ones as we seek to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ashish Bahl joins DY Works as CEO
Bahl has over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:23 AM | 2 min read
DY Works has appointed Ashish Bahl as CEO.
Bahl has over 25 years’ experience in the advertising, marketing and media sector.
He has worked with SABMiller India (now AB-Inbev) Neo Cricket & Sports, McCann, Contract, JWT, Leo Burnett & O&M, where he’s worked with over 100 iconic global brands including Pepsi,Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Nestle, ESPN, SABMiller, Hero-Honda and many more. Since 2017, Bahl has founded/co-founded three companies, including The Happiness Project, 1418 (a platform for 14-18 year-olds), and Happinessperkm (India’s only motorcycling brand built by riders).
On this appointment, Santosh Desai, CEO & Managing Director, FutureBrands, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ashish on-board. Ashish’s appointment signals the evolution of DY Works from building products and experiences to re-crafting and using design-thinking to find impactful solutions rooted in deeper belief systems. I’m excited about what’s yet to come and the change we’ll bring.”
Bahl says, “I’m honoured to join an incredible team at DY. My key focus will be to use design-thinking and semiotics to build purpose-driven brands. In this new phase at DY we will expand the definition of design where we will build brands committed to human-centric business design. I look forward to this new journey and creating some fantastic work with the DY team.”
He takes over from Tresa Paul who has moved out to pursue new opportunities.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
YES Bank names Winay Bari as VP - Digital Marketing
Bari joins from RBL Bank where he was Assistant Vice President - Digital Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 8:53 AM | 1 min read
YES Bank has appointed Winay Bari as Vice President - Digital Marketing.
Bari was earlier with RBL Bank for nearly two years. As Assistant Vice President - Digital Marketing, he was handling digital acquisitions marketing initiatives, strategies, and planning for retail liabilities and assets.
Bari is also an expert in the BFSI domain as a SaaS marketer and a growth hacker.
He announced his new role via a social media post.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan resigns
Mohan will reportedly be in office till January 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 7:54 AM | 1 min read
Indian edtech firm upGrad's chief executive Arjun Mohan has stepped down from his role, he said in a LinkedIn post. His resignation comes at a time when edtech companies in the country are struggling with funding and losses.
Mohan wrote: "After almost 3 years at the helm, I have decided to move out of upGrad… While I look back on the years at UpGrad, I feel happy about the incredible company we have built which helped so many working professionals upskill. The aspects of growth and other metrics were just outcomes of giving the customers what they aspired for."
He thanked his team members and extended gratitude towards the founders of upGrad -- Ronnie Scewvala, Mayank Kumar and Phalgun Kompalli in his post.
He ended his note by saying, "I started my journey in education sector in the year 2008 and believe that still there is a lot more to be done to solve the persistent problems of access, affordability and quality. So I m in the exploration phase of what I can to do in education next ."
News reports say that Mohan's resignation is part of the company's attempts to cut costs and become profitable. He reportedly put down his papers in December and will be in office till January 15.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Garima Garg joins The Label Life as CEO
Prior to joining TLL, Garima was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited in the capacity of Senior Global Manager – Sales
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 6:16 PM | 2 min read
GOAT Brand Labs’ celebrity-styled lifestyle brand, The Label Life, has appointed Garima Garg as its new CEO from December 2022. This is the third leadership hire in the past 6 months for GOAT Brand Labs portfolio companies. The first two being - Pepe Jeans Inner Fashion and Breakbounce.
Prior to joining TLL, Garima was associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited in the capacity of Senior Global Manager – Sales. She spent 11 years in the company during which she had multiple stints across Sales and Marketing while managing iconic beauty brands like Lakme & Lux. She completed her MBA from FMS, Delhi in 2011.
With over a decade of diverse experiences, Garima is a seasoned professional with spotless acumen in brand and business strategy, product innovation, communication development, channel sales across rural & urban India and global markets.
Striving to bring ideas to life in a bid to impact the consumers' lives positively, Garg has an eye for detail to make the consumers’ journey with the brand truly remarkable. Driven by fashion and having witnessed and closely worked for several editions of Lakme Fashion Week, Garg is excited to lead and scale up the fabulous, home-grown fashion brand The Label Life.
Sharing about her new role, Garima Garg, CEO, The Label Life said, “I thank The Label Life and GOAT Brand Labs leadership for providing me with the opportunity to lead the growing, unique fashion brand. In my new role, I will keep focussing on expanding revenue channels and the brand’s reach to the consumers desiring contemporary fashion.”
Speaking about the development, Rishi Vasudev, CEO & Co-Founder, GOAT Brand Labs, said, “We welcome Garima onboard to lead The Label Life. The Label Life is foraying into global markets and in the offline space through Brand Stores. With her deep experience in building Global consumer brands in the lifestyle space, she has all it takes to scale The Label Life to new heights.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nobin Dutta and Siddhi Bhopale join Little Lamb Films
Nobin joins from Crazy Few Films and Siddhi from Good Morning Films
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 5:14 PM | 2 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
YRF Talent names Punit Sheth as Head - Strategic Initiatives
He will report to Akshaye Widhani, Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 10:07 AM | 1 min read
YRF Talent has appointed Punit Sheth as Head - Strategic Initiatives.
In this role, Punit will lead creation, development and execution of projects in collaboration with various platforms and partners.
He has over 16 years of leadership experience across OTT, Digital, Television and Radio. Punit was also the Executive Director of CNX, the in-house agency at the Condé Nast group. He will report to Akshaye Widhani, - Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amul MD RS Sodhi resigns; Jayen Mehta takes interim charge
Sodhi put in his papers on Jan 9
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 5:35 PM | 2 min read
Amul's Managing Director RS Sodhi, who has been leading the company since 2010, has resigned from the post.
According to media reports, Sodhi put in his papers on January 9. The dairy sector cooperative giant has appointed COO Jayan Mehta as its MD for an interim period.
While Mehta will temporarily replace Sodhi, a new MD will be announced in the next few months, one of the reports mentioned.
Mehta has been associated with Amul for the past 31 years, and is currently its chief operating officer (COO). Earlier, he had served as the company's brand manager, group product manager and general manager in marketing function. Sodhi had first joined Amul in 1982 as senior sales officer. From 2000-2004, he served as its general manager (marketing), and in June 2010, he was elevated as the MD.
Reports claimed that the decision to end Sodhi's tenure "with immediate effect" was taken at the board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).
"As per the resolution no.2 of the board meeting, it was proposed to end your service as the federation's MD with immediate effect. Thus, you are hereby directed to relinquish your charge as MD with immediate effect and hand it over to federation COO, Jayenbhai Mehta," reports quoted a communication sent by the board to Sodhi as stating.
The communication was signed by the federation's chairman Shamalbhai Patel and vice chairman Valamjibhai Humbal.
Sodhi, however reportedly claimed that it was his decision to step down.
"My term as MD ended two years back and I was on extension. I had requested the board to relieve me from this responsibility. The board had told me to wait for some time saying they will relieve me once they find a suitable replacement. When I again requested the GCMMF board to relieve me, they finally accepted my request and relieved me today. It was my own decision to step down and I am very happy today," a media report quoted him as saying.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube