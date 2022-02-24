Tata Motors appoints Sidheshwar Sharma as GM -Brand Marketing, CVBU

Sharma is a veteran of the advertising industry who has worked with Ogilvy, BBDO India and Publicis Groupe

Tata Motors has appointed Sidheshwar Sharma as General Manager - Brand Marketing, Tata Motors CVBU based out of Mumbai.

It has been reliably learnt that Sharma has taken over the position. Sources confirmed that this has been officiated with an internal organisational circular as well.

Sharma is a veteran of the advertising industry who has worked with Ogilvy, BBDO India and Publicis Groupe in the past. He has also served a stint in the Middle East with FP7.

Sharma has in the past been responsible for P&L, program management and creation of multi-million dollar campaigns which have created impact. He has also won Cannes Lions for Ariel #ShareTheLoad, Whisper #TouchThePickle and HP Lubricants #RoadsThatHonk.

We reached out to Sharma, but he wasn’t available for comment.

