Tata Cliq CEO Vikas Purohit quits: Reports

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 19, 2022 3:26 PM  | 1 min read
Tata Cliq chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Purohit has resigned from the company, according to media reports. The announcement was reportedly made at a recent board meeting of the company.

Purohit joined Tata Cliq in November 2016. Before this, he had been with Paytm, Amazon India and Tommy Hilfiger. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

 Tata Cliq came into being in 2016. But now it is being integrated with Tata Neu, a super app from Tata Group.  

 

 

 

 

